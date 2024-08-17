SectorTrading
Prev. Close₹3.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.76
Day's Low₹3.76
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5
5
5
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.09
0.06
0
-0.01
Net Worth
5.09
5.06
5
0.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.75
2.86
0.59
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-38.81
380.15
427.6
123.92
Raw materials
-1.53
-2.84
-0.54
-0.07
As % of sales
87.8
99.41
92.03
68.89
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.04
0.08
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.08
-1.24
4.55
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.81
380.15
427.6
123.92
Op profit growth
-4.55
-1,819.88
-72.41
466.1
EBIT growth
-43.29
319.21
-35.77
466.1
Net profit growth
-43.7
333.48
-35.1
466.09
Additional Director
MAKSUD KHAN
Additional Director
SUNIL CHOUKSE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dune Mercantile Ltd
Summary
Dune Mercantile Limited was incorporated as public limited company 20th December, 1984 and obtained the commencement of business certificate on 27th December 1984. The Company is engaged in the Business of trading of different type of clothes , Ready Made Garments and other textile Products. Presently the company is engaged in the trading of consumer durables and textile business.
