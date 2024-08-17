Dune Mercantile Limited was incorporated as public limited company 20th December, 1984 and obtained the commencement of business certificate on 27th December 1984. The Company is engaged in the Business of trading of different type of clothes , Ready Made Garments and other textile Products. Presently the company is engaged in the trading of consumer durables and textile business.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.