Dune Mercantile Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.76
(-1.83%)
Jun 11, 2018|10:25:56 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dune Mercantile Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.75

2.86

0.59

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-38.81

380.15

427.6

123.92

Raw materials

-1.53

-2.84

-0.54

-0.07

As % of sales

87.8

99.41

92.03

68.89

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

0

0

As % of sales

1.63

1.19

0.84

2.46

Other costs

-0.32

-0.12

-0.03

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.52

4.49

5.68

1.4

Operating profit

-0.13

-0.14

0

0.03

OPM

-7.95

-5.1

1.42

27.24

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-9.79

0

0

Other income

0.18

0.23

0.01

0

Profit before tax

0.04

0.08

0.01

0.03

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-30.01

-29.9

-31.72

-33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.05

0.01

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.05

0.01

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-43.7

333.48

-35.1

466.09

NPM

1.86

2.02

2.24

18.25

