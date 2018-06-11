Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.75
2.86
0.59
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-38.81
380.15
427.6
123.92
Raw materials
-1.53
-2.84
-0.54
-0.07
As % of sales
87.8
99.41
92.03
68.89
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
0
0
As % of sales
1.63
1.19
0.84
2.46
Other costs
-0.32
-0.12
-0.03
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.52
4.49
5.68
1.4
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.14
0
0.03
OPM
-7.95
-5.1
1.42
27.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-9.79
0
0
Other income
0.18
0.23
0.01
0
Profit before tax
0.04
0.08
0.01
0.03
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-30.01
-29.9
-31.72
-33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.05
0.01
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.05
0.01
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-43.7
333.48
-35.1
466.09
NPM
1.86
2.02
2.24
18.25
