Dune Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

3.76
(-1.83%)
Jun 11, 2018|10:25:56 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dune Mercantile Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5

5

5

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.09

0.06

0

-0.01

Net Worth

5.09

5.06

5

0.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.09

5.06

5

0.24

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.93

5

4.91

0.19

Inventories

1.98

1.26

2.08

0

Inventory Days

412.77

160.73

1,274.02

0

Sundry Debtors

0.95

2.65

0.16

0

Debtor Days

198.05

338.04

98

0

Other Current Assets

2.42

2.81

2.68

0.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.4

-1.69

0

0

Creditor Days

83.38

215.58

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.16

0.07

0.09

0.05

Total Assets

5.09

5.07

5

0.24

