Dune Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5
5
5
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.09
0.06
0
-0.01
Net Worth
5.09
5.06
5
0.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.09
5.06
5
0.24
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.93
5
4.91
0.19
Inventories
1.98
1.26
2.08
0
Inventory Days
412.77
160.73
1,274.02
0
Sundry Debtors
0.95
2.65
0.16
0
Debtor Days
198.05
338.04
98
0
Other Current Assets
2.42
2.81
2.68
0.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.4
-1.69
0
0
Creditor Days
83.38
215.58
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.16
0.07
0.09
0.05
Total Assets
5.09
5.07
5
0.24
No Record Found
