Dwitiya Trading Ltd Company Summary

2.4
(0.00%)
Mar 11, 2020|02:52:11 PM

Dwitiya Trading Ltd Summary

Dwitiya Trading Limited was incorporated on August 19, 1978. The Company is currently engaged into trading and distribution of different types of commodities and materials. The products are mainly supplied to retailers based at Kolkata and adjacent territories. During the year 2015, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is Rs 5,01,00,000/-divided into 50,10,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-each.The Companys shares got listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and the BSE Limited during financial year 2015-16. During the financial year under review 2018-19, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 5,01,00,000/- divided into 2,50,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each on March 31, 2019.

