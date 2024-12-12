SectorTrading
Open₹2.4
Prev. Close₹2.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.4
Day's Low₹2.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.95
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.06
0.02
0.09
0.17
Net Worth
4.95
5.03
5.1
5.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0.99
0.75
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
31.81
82.15
Raw materials
0
0
-0.74
-0.63
As % of sales
0
0
74.69
84.82
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.1
0.08
0.01
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0
0.03
-0.02
0
Working capital
0.24
-0.39
-0.3
-0.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
31.81
82.15
Op profit growth
-24.92
-206.61
-274.25
-81.01
EBIT growth
-25.53
-217.49
747.87
-70.58
Net profit growth
17.74
-211.45
723.75
-69.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
1.37
1.26
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1.37
1.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,419.65
|103.75
|2,83,449.47
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.8
|58.35
|27,486.81
|72.16
|0.83
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
791.4
|239.08
|17,479.74
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
207.8
|14.91
|16,229.64
|618.08
|2.99
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
75.79
|88.24
|11,515.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rabi Jalan
Independent Director
Lokesh Pasari
Chairperson
Bandana Misra
Independent Director
Chandra Dutta Sharma
Independent Director
Ashutosh Dey
Summary
Dwitiya Trading Limited was incorporated on August 19, 1978. The Company is currently engaged into trading and distribution of different types of commodities and materials. The products are mainly supplied to retailers based at Kolkata and adjacent territories. During the year 2015, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is Rs 5,01,00,000/-divided into 50,10,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-each.The Companys shares got listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and the BSE Limited during financial year 2015-16. During the financial year under review 2018-19, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 5,01,00,000/- divided into 2,50,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each on March 31, 2019.
The Dwitiya Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dwitiya Trading Ltd is ₹6.01 Cr. as of 11 Mar ‘20
The PE and PB ratios of Dwitiya Trading Ltd is 0 and 532.26 as of 11 Mar ‘20
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dwitiya Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dwitiya Trading Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Mar ‘20
Dwitiya Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 237.36%, 3 Years at -79.79%, 1 Year at -90.51%, 6 Month at -49.58%, 3 Month at 0.84% and 1 Month at N/I%.
