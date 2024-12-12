iifl-logo-icon 1
Dwitiya Trading Ltd Share Price

2.4
(0.00%)
Mar 11, 2020|02:52:11 PM

  • Open2.4
  • Day's High2.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.4
  • Day's Low2.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value1.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dwitiya Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Dwitiya Trading Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dwitiya Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dwitiya Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.48%

Non-Promoter- 1.14%

Institutions: 1.13%

Non-Institutions: 98.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dwitiya Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.06

0.02

0.09

0.17

Net Worth

4.95

5.03

5.1

5.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0.99

0.75

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

31.81

82.15

Raw materials

0

0

-0.74

-0.63

As % of sales

0

0

74.69

84.82

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.1

0.08

0.01

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

0

Tax paid

0

0.03

-0.02

0

Working capital

0.24

-0.39

-0.3

-0.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

31.81

82.15

Op profit growth

-24.92

-206.61

-274.25

-81.01

EBIT growth

-25.53

-217.49

747.87

-70.58

Net profit growth

17.74

-211.45

723.75

-69.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

1.37

1.26

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1.37

1.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.02

Dwitiya Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,419.65

103.752,83,449.47627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.8

58.3527,486.8172.160.83658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

791.4

239.0817,479.7423.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

207.8

14.9116,229.64618.082.9912,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

75.79

88.2411,515.538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dwitiya Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rabi Jalan

Independent Director

Lokesh Pasari

Chairperson

Bandana Misra

Independent Director

Chandra Dutta Sharma

Independent Director

Ashutosh Dey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dwitiya Trading Ltd

Summary

Dwitiya Trading Limited was incorporated on August 19, 1978. The Company is currently engaged into trading and distribution of different types of commodities and materials. The products are mainly supplied to retailers based at Kolkata and adjacent territories. During the year 2015, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is Rs 5,01,00,000/-divided into 50,10,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-each.The Companys shares got listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and the BSE Limited during financial year 2015-16. During the financial year under review 2018-19, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 5,01,00,000/- divided into 2,50,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each on March 31, 2019.
Company FAQs

What is the Dwitiya Trading Ltd share price today?

The Dwitiya Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dwitiya Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dwitiya Trading Ltd is ₹6.01 Cr. as of 11 Mar ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dwitiya Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dwitiya Trading Ltd is 0 and 532.26 as of 11 Mar ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dwitiya Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dwitiya Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dwitiya Trading Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Mar ‘20

What is the CAGR of Dwitiya Trading Ltd?

Dwitiya Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 237.36%, 3 Years at -79.79%, 1 Year at -90.51%, 6 Month at -49.58%, 3 Month at 0.84% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dwitiya Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dwitiya Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.48 %
Institutions - 1.14 %
Public - 98.38 %

