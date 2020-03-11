iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dwitiya Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.4
(0.00%)
Mar 11, 2020|02:52:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dwitiya Trading Ltd

Dwitiya Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.1

0.08

0.01

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

0

Tax paid

0

0.03

-0.02

0

Working capital

0.24

-0.39

-0.3

-0.68

Other operating items

Operating

0.13

-0.47

-0.25

-0.67

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0.09

0.06

Free cash flow

0.13

-0.46

-0.16

-0.61

Equity raised

0.04

0.36

0.54

0.54

Investing

-0.32

0

0.31

1.02

Financing

0

-0.06

0.06

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.05

0

Net in cash

-0.14

-0.16

0.8

0.94

Dwitiya Trading Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dwitiya Trading Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.