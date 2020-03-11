Dwitiya Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.1
0.08
0.01
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0
0.03
-0.02
0
Working capital
0.24
-0.39
-0.3
-0.68
Other operating items
Operating
0.13
-0.47
-0.25
-0.67
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.09
0.06
Free cash flow
0.13
-0.46
-0.16
-0.61
Equity raised
0.04
0.36
0.54
0.54
Investing
-0.32
0
0.31
1.02
Financing
0
-0.06
0.06
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.05
0
Net in cash
-0.14
-0.16
0.8
0.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.