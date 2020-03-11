Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0.99
0.75
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
31.81
82.15
Raw materials
0
0
-0.74
-0.63
As % of sales
0
0
74.69
84.82
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
4.7
9
Other costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
11.05
13.38
Operating profit
-0.07
-0.1
0.09
-0.05
OPM
0
0
9.54
-7.22
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.1
0.08
0.01
Taxes
0
0.03
-0.02
0
Tax rate
0
-36.69
-30.9
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-0.06
0.06
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
-0.06
0.06
0
yoy growth (%)
17.74
-211.45
723.75
-69.33
NPM
0
0
6.21
0.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.