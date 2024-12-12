iifl-logo-icon 1
Dwitiya Trading Ltd Half Yearly Results

2.4
(0.00%)
Mar 11, 2020|02:52:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013Sept-2012

Gross Sales

0.75

0.62

0.67

0.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.75

0.62

0.67

0.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.07

0.02

0

Total Income

0.93

0.69

0.69

0.6

Total Expenditure

0.93

0.69

0.69

0.6

PBIDT

0

0

0

0

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0

0

0

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

0

0

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.01

5.01

0.2

0.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

49,67,100

49,67,100

1,49,600

1,49,600

Public Shareholding (%)

99.13

99.15

71.19

71.19

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

42,900

42,900

60,400

60,400

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.86

0.85

28.79

28.79

PBIDTM(%)

1.33

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

1.33

0

0

0

