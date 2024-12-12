Dwitiya Trading Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
Gross Sales
0.75
0.62
0.67
0.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.75
0.62
0.67
0.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.07
0.02
0
Total Income
0.93
0.69
0.69
0.6
Total Expenditure
0.93
0.69
0.69
0.6
PBIDT
0
0
0
0
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
0
0
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
0
0
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.01
5.01
0.2
0.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
49,67,100
49,67,100
1,49,600
1,49,600
Public Shareholding (%)
99.13
99.15
71.19
71.19
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
42,900
42,900
60,400
60,400
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.86
0.85
28.79
28.79
PBIDTM(%)
1.33
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.33
0
0
0
