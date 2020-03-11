iifl-logo-icon 1
Dwitiya Trading Ltd Key Ratios

2.4
(0.00%)
Mar 11, 2020|02:52:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.37

30.71

Op profit growth

-1,894.14

-182.33

EBIT growth

190.14

-613.2

Net profit growth

3,360.51

-706.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-19.21

1.15

-1.82

EBIT margin

0.63

0.23

-0.05

Net profit margin

0.42

0.01

0

RoCE

0.16

0.1

RoNW

0.02

0

RoA

0.02

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0.01

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

-1.85

-0.21

Book value per share

10.47

250.95

22.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-32.96

-94.37

-95.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

287.02

329.69

Inventory days

2.67

2.86

Creditor days

-407.6

-484.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.03

-0.03

-0.12

Net debt / op. profit

0.6

-13.65

3.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-108.05

-95.26

-98.19

Employee costs

-6.42

-0.84

-1.43

Other costs

-4.74

-2.73

-2.19

