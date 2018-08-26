To

The Members of East India Securities Limited

Report on the Financial Statement

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of EAST INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year then ended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2021 and its profit and Loss and Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Information Technology system for the financial reporting process Our key audit procedures with the involvement of our IT specialists included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company is highly dependent on its information technology (IT) systems for carrying on its operations which require large volume of transactions to be processed on a daily basis. Further, the Companys accounting and financial reporting processes are dependent on the automated controls enabled by IT systems which impacts key financial accounting and reporting items such as Brokerage income, Trade receivable ageing amongst others. The controls implemented by the Company in its IT environment determine the integrity, accuracy, completeness and validity of data that is processed by the applications and is ultimately used for financial reporting. We have focused on user access management, change management, segregation of duties, developer access to the production environment and changed to IT environment. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys IT environment and conducted risk assessment and identified IT applications, databases and operating systems that are relevant to our audit. Also, obtained an understanding of key controls operating over the such identified systems; Further, we also focused on key automated controls relevant for financial reporting. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys IT controls over IT applications as identified above; Accordingly, our audit strategy has focused on key IT systems and controls due to pervasive impact and performing an extensive testing of automated controls and ITGCs; we have determined the same as a key audit matter for current year audit. • For the IT applications identified above, tested IT general controls particularly logical access, change management and aspects of IT operational controls. Tested that requests for access to systems were appropriately reviewed and authorized; tested controls around Companys periodic review of access rights; inspected requests of changes to systems for appropriate approval and authorization. • Tested related interfaces, configuration and other application layer controls identified during our audit and report logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit mainly for Brokerage income, Trade receivable ageing for evaluating completeness and accuracy. • Where deficiencies were identified, tested compensating controls or performed alternative procedures. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands upto year ended March 31, 2021 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Refer Notes to the Financial Statements Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

INFORMATION OTER THAN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2021, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2021, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With Respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule,2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. No amount is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company as on 31 March, 2021.

For Nokari & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Registration No.310032E

Dilip Kumar Sultania

Partner

(Membership No.303273)

UDIN-21303273AAAAPC9398

Date: 28th June 2021

Place: Kolkata

"Annexure A" to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of EAST INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED (the Company6 7) for the year ended 31st March, 2021. We report that:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no substantial part of fixed asset has been disposed off during the year and therefore does not affect the going concern assumption.

2. (a) As explained to us, the Stock-in-Trade (Securities) is kept in demat form, hence the stock in trade are only reconciled/verified with the demat account statements by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedure for verification of demat stock followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its stocks. No discrepancies have been noticed on verification of demat stocks statement as compared to book records.

3. The Company has complied with the section 189 of the Act in regards to the grant of any loans, secured or unsecured, to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

4. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevent provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. The directives issued by Reserve Bank of India are not applicable to the Company.

6. The Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, GST and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b) There was no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, GST and other material statutory dues in arrears as on 31st March 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Demand Disputed Amount Current Status Income Tax Demand for AY 2014-15. Date of Order- 26.08.2018 Rs 7,45,64,360 The Company has filed appeal against the assessment order. The company has already partly paid demand of Rs 1,11,84,654/-

8. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion; that the company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks, or Government.

9. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit, that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

11. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act;

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, clause (xv) of Paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

16.In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For Nokari & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Registration No.310032E

Dilip Kumar Sultania

Partner

(Membership No.303273)

UDIN-21303273AAAAPC9398

Date: 28th June 2021

Place: Kolkata

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of EAST INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EAST INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Nokari & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Registration No.310032E

Dilip Kumar Sultania

Partner

(Membership No.303273)

UDIN-21303273AAAAPC9398

Date: 28th June 2021

Place: Kolkat