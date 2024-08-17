Summary

East India Securities Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name East India Securities Private Limited on June 08, 1995. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to East India Securities Limited on August 13, 1999. Mr. Lakshmendra Kumar Agarwal and Mr. Vivek Agarwal are the promoters of the company.East India is currently engaged in the business of Broking (Equity and Equity Derivatives and Currency Derivatives). The Company is one of the largest Clearing Member for Equity Derivatives in NSE, and Currency Derivatives in NSE/MCX/USE in Eastern India. It also provides services as a Depository Participant (NSDL/CDSL); Distributor (Mutual Funds, Primary Issuer of Equity and Fixed Income Securities); and play an Advisory role in Corporate Financing and Risk Management. It is a member of the: Capital Market segment of NSE of India since 1995; Equity Derivates segment of NSE since 2000; Currency Derivates segment of NSE since 2008; Capital Market segment of BSE since 2005; Equity Derivatives segment of BSE since 2006.The Company has the distinction of executing the first ever Exchange Traded Index Option contract in India on June 4, 2001, when NSE had launched its Nifty options segment. Subsequently, on November 9, 2001, it became the first company to trade Future Contract on individual stock futures on NSE. We have also have the distinction of executing the first Currency Future contracts and

