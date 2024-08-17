iifl-logo-icon 1
East India Securities Ltd Share Price

1,320
(0.00%)
Jan 11, 2022|10:00:27 AM

East India Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,320

Prev. Close

1,320

Turnover(Lac.)

1.64

Day's High

1,320

Day's Low

1,320

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1,267.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

484.04

P/E

6.74

EPS

195.86

Divi. Yield

0

East India Securities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

East India Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

East India Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 AM
Sep-2021Mar-2021Sep-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.51%

Non-Promoter- 1.27%

Institutions: 1.27%

Non-Institutions: 26.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

East India Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

3.67

3.67

3.67

3.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

461.1

389.28

344.61

300.34

Net Worth

464.77

392.95

348.28

304.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

East India Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT East India Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vivek Agarwal

Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Shroff

Whole-time Director

Tapas Kumar Maity

Independent Director

Kirti Kothari

Independent Director

Tarit Kumar Bhaumik

Independent Director

Pradip Kumar

Company Secretary

Nikita Chamaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by East India Securities Ltd

Summary

East India Securities Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name East India Securities Private Limited on June 08, 1995. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to East India Securities Limited on August 13, 1999. Mr. Lakshmendra Kumar Agarwal and Mr. Vivek Agarwal are the promoters of the company.East India is currently engaged in the business of Broking (Equity and Equity Derivatives and Currency Derivatives). The Company is one of the largest Clearing Member for Equity Derivatives in NSE, and Currency Derivatives in NSE/MCX/USE in Eastern India. It also provides services as a Depository Participant (NSDL/CDSL); Distributor (Mutual Funds, Primary Issuer of Equity and Fixed Income Securities); and play an Advisory role in Corporate Financing and Risk Management. It is a member of the: Capital Market segment of NSE of India since 1995; Equity Derivates segment of NSE since 2000; Currency Derivates segment of NSE since 2008; Capital Market segment of BSE since 2005; Equity Derivatives segment of BSE since 2006.The Company has the distinction of executing the first ever Exchange Traded Index Option contract in India on June 4, 2001, when NSE had launched its Nifty options segment. Subsequently, on November 9, 2001, it became the first company to trade Future Contract on individual stock futures on NSE. We have also have the distinction of executing the first Currency Future contracts and
QUICKLINKS FOR East India Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

