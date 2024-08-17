Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,320
Prev. Close₹1,320
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.64
Day's High₹1,320
Day's Low₹1,320
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1,267.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)484.04
P/E6.74
EPS195.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
3.67
3.67
3.67
3.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
461.1
389.28
344.61
300.34
Net Worth
464.77
392.95
348.28
304.01
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Vivek Agarwal
Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Shroff
Whole-time Director
Tapas Kumar Maity
Independent Director
Kirti Kothari
Independent Director
Tarit Kumar Bhaumik
Independent Director
Pradip Kumar
Company Secretary
Nikita Chamaria
Summary
East India Securities Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name East India Securities Private Limited on June 08, 1995. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to East India Securities Limited on August 13, 1999. Mr. Lakshmendra Kumar Agarwal and Mr. Vivek Agarwal are the promoters of the company.East India is currently engaged in the business of Broking (Equity and Equity Derivatives and Currency Derivatives). The Company is one of the largest Clearing Member for Equity Derivatives in NSE, and Currency Derivatives in NSE/MCX/USE in Eastern India. It also provides services as a Depository Participant (NSDL/CDSL); Distributor (Mutual Funds, Primary Issuer of Equity and Fixed Income Securities); and play an Advisory role in Corporate Financing and Risk Management. It is a member of the: Capital Market segment of NSE of India since 1995; Equity Derivates segment of NSE since 2000; Currency Derivates segment of NSE since 2008; Capital Market segment of BSE since 2005; Equity Derivatives segment of BSE since 2006.The Company has the distinction of executing the first ever Exchange Traded Index Option contract in India on June 4, 2001, when NSE had launched its Nifty options segment. Subsequently, on November 9, 2001, it became the first company to trade Future Contract on individual stock futures on NSE. We have also have the distinction of executing the first Currency Future contracts and
