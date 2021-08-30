To The Members,

EAST INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

The Board of Directors present the Twenty Sixth Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of East India Securities Limited ("Company") for the year ended 31st March 2021.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The key financial parameters of the Companys performance during the year under review are given in the table below:-

Amount in (Rs) Particulars 2020-21 2019-20 Income Revenue from Operations 1,04,74,34,856 70,14,11,793 Other Income 4,16,91,855 1,08,73,750 Total Income 1,08,91,26,711 71,22,85,543 Employee Benefits Expenses 4,13,97,946 4,63,02,222 Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 20,87,721 24,26,902 Other Expenses 9,74,05,277 9,89,85,305 Total Expenses 14,08,90,943 14,77,14,429 Profit/(Loss) before tax 94,82,35,768 56,45,71,114 Less: Current tax (23,04,44,797) (11,75,90,425) Income Tax for Earlier Years (16,783) 57,145 Add/(Less): Deferred tax Assets/(Liability) 4,53,584 (4,11,107) Profit/(Loss) for the period after tax 71,82,27,772 44,66,26,727 Earnings Per Share (a) Basic 196 122 (b) Diluted 196 122

2. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The revenue from operations for FY 2020-21 at Rs. 104.74 Crores increased by approx 49% over the previous year whereas total income witnessed approx 52% growth from Rs. 71.22 Crores to Rs. 108.91 Crores. During the year, your company has earned Rs 4.15 Crores from sale of investment. In the year under review, despite adverse market scenario, your company has managed excellent growth and the Directors are hopeful that the company will do better in current year. Profit before tax at Rs. 94.82 Crores reflected a growth of 67 % over previous year; the growth was due to higher core revenue, improved operating performance and good cost management. Further information on the operational and financial performance, amongst others, is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, and is in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

3. COVID-19

In the Financial Year 2020-21, the COVID-19 pandemic developed rapidly into a global crisis, forcing governments to enforce lock-downs of all economic activity. The Company swiftly reacted by providing the required support to the workforce, clients and the community. However, our Companys principal business is stock broking which is from exempted category of Lockdown. Hence our operations are continued during the lockdown period complying with the advisories issued by the Government of India from time to time. The Company, along with delivering business continuity for clients, must, with renewed vigor, ensure the wellbeing of their employees and the communities in which they operate.

Comprehending the importance of the role played by vaccines in our fight against the COVID-19 virus, we have been working very closely to put together various frameworks for the immunization drive to encourage employees and their family members to get vaccinated.

4. DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company do not recommend dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2021. The Company is generating better Shareholders return through reinvestment in core business.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorized Share Capital of The company is Rs 5,00,00,000/- divided into 50,00,000/- Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each. There is no change in the authorized share capital of the company during the year under review.

The Issued, Paid up & Subscribed Share Capital of The company is Rs 3,66,70,000/- divided into 36,67,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each. There is no change in the Issued, Paid up & Subscribed Share Capital of the company during the year under review.

The company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise during the year under review.

A) BUY BACK OF SECURITIES

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review

B) SWEAT EQUITY

The company has not issued any sweat equity during the year under review

C) BONUS SHARES

The company has not issued any bonus shares during the year under review

6. LISTING OF SHARES

The equity shares of Company are listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited, 25th Floor, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 from 13th March, 2018.

7. DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

Your Companys 100 percent shares are dematerialized. The company has Agreement with both National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Service (India) Limited for providing Demat facility to its Shareholders. M/s Cameo Corporate Services Limited is RTA of the company.

8. DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

9. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has proposed to transfer a sum of INR Thirty Crores to reserves out of accumulated profit. The Companys total reserves stand at Rs.461 crores as on March 31, 2021 compared to Rs. 389 crores last year, thus increasing by more than 18%.

10. SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

The Company has no subsidiaries or joint ventures.

11. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES

During the year six(6) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. These were held on 29th May, 2020, 29thJune, 2020, 27th August, 2020, 5thOctober, 2020, 13th November, 2020 and 22nd January, 2021. Three meetings of Audit committee were held, one meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, one meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and one meeting of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee were held during the year.

12. CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY

The Registered Office of the Company is DA-14, Sector-1, Salt Lake City, Kolkata-700064 and there is no change during the year.

13. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

There was no change in the Directors during the year under review.

• CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES ARE AS FOLLOWS

As on 31st March, 2021 the Board had four committees namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Shareholder Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibilities Committee. The majority of the committees consist entirely of Independent Directors. There was no change in composition of committees during the year. During the year, all recommendations made by the committees were approved by the Board.

The Composition of the Committees is mentioned below:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Name of Director Designation Appointment Chairman/ Member Sanjay Kumar Shroff Managing Director 20-02-2018 Member Tarit Kumar Bhaumik Non-Executive Independent Director 20-02-2018 Chairman Pradip Kumar Non-Executive Independent Director 09-08-2018 Member Kirti Kothari Non-Executive Independent Director 10-05-2018 Member

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Name of Director Designation Appointment Chairman/ Member Tarit Kumar Bhaumik Non-Executive Independent Director 20-02-2018 Chairman Pradip Kumar Non-Executive Independent Director 09-08-2018 Member Kirti Kothari Non-Executive Independent Director 20-02-2018 Member Vivek Agarwal Non-Executive Director 10-05-2018 Member

SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Name of Director Designation Appointment Chairman/ Member Tarit Kumar Bhaumik Non-Executive Independent Director 20-02-2018 Chairman Pradip Kumar Non-Executive Independent Director 09-08-2018 Member Kirti Kothari Non-Executive Independent Director 20-02-2018 Member Vivek Agarwal Non-Executive Director 10-05-2018 Member

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

Name of Director Designation Appointment Chairman/ Member Tarit Kumar Bhaumik Non-Executive Independent Director 20-02-2018 Member Sanjay Kumar Shroff Managing Director 20-02-2018 Member Vivek Agarwal Non-Executive Director 20-02-2018 Chairman

• KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the Financial Year Mr. Anupam Jain, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer resigned from his position vide his resignation letter dated 27th June, 2020 and consequently Ms. Nikita Chamaria is appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 1st July, 2020 vide Board Meeting dated 29th June, 2020. Currently, the Key Managerial Personnel as per the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 are mentioned below: -

a) Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shroff - Managing Director

b) Mr. Tapas Kumar Maity - Whole-time Director

c) Mr. Kunal Agarwal - Chief Financial Officer

d) Mr. Nikita Chamaria - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

• DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their declarations of independence, as required pursuant to the Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

None of the Directors of the company are disqualified from being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164 of The Companies Act 2013.

• PROFILE OF THE DIRECTORS SEEKING APPOINTMENT / REAPPOINTMENT

As required under Regulation 36 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Particulars of the Director retiring by rotation and seeking appointment / re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting is annexed to the notice convening 26th Annual General Meeting.

• BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, its Committee and individual Directors. Assessment sheets for evaluation of performance of Board, its committees and individual directors were prepared based on various aspects, which among other parameters, included composition of the Board and its Committees, conducting of Board Meetings, effectiveness of its governance practices etc. Further the Independent Directors, at their meetings held during the year, reviewed the performance of the Board, the nonIndependent Directors and the Chairman

• REMUNERATION POLICY

The company follows a policy on remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Senior Management Personnel (SMP) and other employees of the Company. The policy was approved by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company in compliance to Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

14. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT.

Except as disclosed elsewhere in the Report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

15. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 if any forms part of the notes to the financial statements provided in the Annual Report.

16. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal controls and processes in place with respect to its financial statements which provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements. These controls and processes are driven through various policies, procedures and certifications. The processes and controls are reviewed periodically.

Your Company has laid down standards and processes which enable internal financial control across the Company and ensure that the same are adequate and are operating effectively.

17. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of Annual Return in form no.MGT-9 as required under Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year ending March 31, 2021 is annexed hereto as "Annexure A" and forms part of this report.

18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year ended 31st March, 2021 were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Therefore, the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 were not attracted. Further, there are no materially significant related party transactions during the year under review made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. Thus, disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required.

19. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT. 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. There was no case of sexual harassment reported during the year.

20. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO:

A. Conservation of Energy

We have undertaken various initiatives for energy conservation at our premises as detailed below:-

LED lights, and other energy conservation measures such as installation of energy efficient equipment, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology in Air Conditioning System, Polarized refrigerant additive for improving compressor efficiency of Air Conditioning Systems, have been installed in our offices.

Rainwater harvesting is implemented at our corporate office.

We have made out of the way efforts to go electronic and reduce use of paper. In our transactions and interactions with our Bankers, Exchanges, Depositories, a large number of processes are being conducted electronically and thereby saving energy. Our internal record keeping and communication between team members and various divisions has also tilted more towards electronic mode. We have reached out to our customers and other business partners and stake holders and received their co-operation in the Go Green movement, encouraging online bill payment, online funds transfer and subscribing to e-statements to migrate customers to paperless and commute-free modes of conducting financial transactions.

B. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo Earnings

Earnings Rs. 4,14,416 ($ 5575.63) Outgo NIL

21. RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. The Company has laid down a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure which is reviewed by the Board from time to time. These procedures are reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. The major risks have been identified by the Company and its mitigation process/measures have been formulated in the areas such as business, project execution, event, financial, human, environment and statutory compliance.

22. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

As part of its initiatives under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Company has undertaken projects in the areas of Education, Health and Innovation. These projects are in accordance with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Annual Report on CSR activities is annexed herewith as "Annexure B".

23. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As per provision of section 134(5) and 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") and based upon the representation of the Management, the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2021, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there have been no material departures from the same.

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year 31st March, 2021 and of the Profit of the Company for that Period;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2021 on a going concern basis;

e) The directors have laid down internal controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

24. AUDITOR

At the 25th Annual General Meeting dated 25th September, 2020 M/s. Nokari & Associates, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the FY 2019-20.As per the terms of the Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. Nokari & Associates, Chartered Accountants, being eligible for Re-appointment and subject to the approval of the shareholders, are re-appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company for periods of further 4 years i.e. from FY- 2020-21 to 2023-2024.

25. COST AUDIT REPORT

As per provision of section 148(1) of Companies Act, 2013 and rule 6(2) of Companies (Cost records and audit) Rules, 2014, the company is not required to appoint a cost auditor to audit the cost records of the company.

26. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company with the approval of its Board, appointed Mr. Hitesh Bhansali, Practicing Company Secretary, Kolkata to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021. The Secretarial Auditor has confirmed that the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, Listing Regulations, applicable SEBI Regulations, Secretarial Standards and other laws applicable to the Company Pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of the Listing Regulations, certificates have been issued on a half yearly basis, by a Company Secretary in practice, certifying due compliance of share transfer formalities by the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure- C".

A Chartered Accountant/company secretary in practice carries out a quarterly Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit, to reconcile the total admitted capital with National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) and the total issued and listed capital. The audit confirms that the total issued/ listed capital is in agreement with the aggregate of the total number of shares in physical form and the total number of shares in dematerialized form (held with NSDL and CDSL).

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed as Annexure D.

The information required under Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, including amendment thereto, is provided in the Annexure forming part of the Report. In terms of the first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Shareholders excluding the aforesaid Annexure D. The said Annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company. Any shareholder interested in obtaining the same may write to the Company Secretary.

During the year under review, your company enjoyed cordial relationship with employees at all levels.

28. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to provision of section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its powers) Rules, 2014 there under read with Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclaimer Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has established a vigil mechanism policy for its directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances The vigil mechanism policy provides adequate safeguard against the Whistle blowers disclosures that can be made to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Vigil Mechanism Policy is available on the website of the Company www.eisec.com. During the Financial year ended 31st March, 2021, the Company has not received any complaint under this scheme.

29. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Corporate governance is not applicable to the company under Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclaimer Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

30. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS & SENIOR OFFICERS

The Board has adopted a Code of Conduct for Directors & Senior Management in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Code also incorporates the duties of Independent Directors. All the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. A declaration to that effect has been signed by the Managing Director. A copy of the Code has been put on the Companys website.

31. INSIDER TRADING REGULATIONS

Based on the requirements under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosures which is applicable to all Directors and the Designated Employees of the Company. The Code lays down the guidelines, which advises on the procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing in shares of the Company and indicate the consequences of non-compliance. A copy of the Code has been put on the Companys website.

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND APPRECIATION

The Board of Directors wishes to place on record their sincere appreciation for the continued support and wise counsel which the Company has received from SEBI, Stock Exchanges, Depositories and other regulatory authorities and its Bankers, clients and business partners with special mention of the support received from its employees and institutional clients. The Directors are thankful to the esteemed shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on the company.

Your directors look forward to the future with confidence.

Wishing you a very happy festive season ahead.