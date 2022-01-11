East India Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
3.67
3.67
3.67
3.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
461.1
389.28
344.61
300.34
Net Worth
464.77
392.95
348.28
304.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
464.77
392.95
348.28
304.01
Fixed Assets
1.04
0.39
0.5
0.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
71.21
20.61
27.05
67.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.01
0.06
0.03
Networking Capital
173.26
177.07
81.6
31.27
Inventories
348.88
215.25
126.3
122.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.64
50.5
24.85
5.32
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.28
18
13.82
5.72
Sundry Creditors
-212.57
-105.72
-82.02
-101.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.96
-0.96
-1.35
-1.02
Cash
219.19
194.86
239.06
205.23
Total Assets
464.76
392.94
348.27
304
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.