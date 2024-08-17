East India Securities Ltd Summary

East India Securities Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name East India Securities Private Limited on June 08, 1995. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to East India Securities Limited on August 13, 1999. Mr. Lakshmendra Kumar Agarwal and Mr. Vivek Agarwal are the promoters of the company.East India is currently engaged in the business of Broking (Equity and Equity Derivatives and Currency Derivatives). The Company is one of the largest Clearing Member for Equity Derivatives in NSE, and Currency Derivatives in NSE/MCX/USE in Eastern India. It also provides services as a Depository Participant (NSDL/CDSL); Distributor (Mutual Funds, Primary Issuer of Equity and Fixed Income Securities); and play an Advisory role in Corporate Financing and Risk Management. It is a member of the: Capital Market segment of NSE of India since 1995; Equity Derivates segment of NSE since 2000; Currency Derivates segment of NSE since 2008; Capital Market segment of BSE since 2005; Equity Derivatives segment of BSE since 2006.The Company has the distinction of executing the first ever Exchange Traded Index Option contract in India on June 4, 2001, when NSE had launched its Nifty options segment. Subsequently, on November 9, 2001, it became the first company to trade Future Contract on individual stock futures on NSE. We have also have the distinction of executing the first Currency Future contracts and Currency options contract on NSE at launch.The Company also has the membership of NSDL since 1997, and CDSL since 2000. It was one of the pioneering Depository Participants of NSDL and helped usher in the revolutionary concept of the paperless settlement of securities transactions in India. With over 81 active CM Pool Accounts, and over 1097 active corporate clients, the company handles over 1,000 instructions per day. The Company received permanent registration from SEBI as Participant of the NSDL and CDSL depositories in the year 2015.The Company is one of the largest market maker for ETFs in India and formally recognized by the NSE. The Robust technology platform of the company enables it to provide efficient market making for various securities. It is able to provide/absorb large ETF flows of up to 25 Crores. The company works closely with Mutual Funds like Reliance, UTI, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, IDFC, Invesco, LIC Nomura, DSP Blackrock as their authorized market maker for their suite of ETFs.The Company has a strong presence in the IRF segment with 9% of the overall market share across all exchanges put together, and 30% to 35% market share on the Institutional side. It is present in all three exchanges and DMA enabled brokers for NSE and BSE. We currently deal with large Institutional investors and undertake research covering Daily/Weekly/Monthly analysis highlighting important parameters like Volume, Open Interest, Implied Cost of carrying, etc. in its efforts to keep their clients constantly updated on all aspects of the IRF market and to disseminate timely information.The Company is also engaged in the business of Mutual Fund Advisor/Distributor and a member of AMFI. The Company is engaged in making proprietary investments in various tradable securities. The Company invests in both securities and derivatives with sufficient liquidity. Its investment strategies are mainly focused on earning arbitrage gain based on analysis and investment rationale.