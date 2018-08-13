To The Members of

EDUEXEL INFOTAINMENT LIMITED

Report on the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Eduexel Infotainment Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018. the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent: and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements, that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting

and the operating effectiveness of such controls An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness ot accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys management and Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation ot the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The balances of Current Assets, Other Non- Current Assets, Non- Current Liabilities. Other Non- Current Liabilities & Other Current Liabilities are subject to confirmations/ reconciliations. The Impact of the same is unascertained.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effect of matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018, its total comprehensive income and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure - B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

ii. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. However, the opening balances have been certified by the Directors to be true;

iii. The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. However, confirmations of debtors and creditors balances have not been produced before us;

iv. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

v. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31s March, 2018. and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31s March. 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure- A.

vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its IND AS financial statements;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31. 2018.

For P. N. GANGULY & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN: 302203E

(D. Khasnabis) Partner

Place: Chennai Membership No. F055587

Date: August 13, 2018

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Eduexel Infotainment Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018. in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal Financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, w hether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use. or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, have an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For P. N. GANGULY & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN: 302203E

(D. Khasnabis) Partner

Place: Chennai Membership No. F055587

Date: Aueust 13, 2018

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. a) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the company has proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.

b) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, there is a regular program of verification, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

2. a) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, there are no Inventories in the Company during the year under review.

b) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, no discrepancies noticed on such verification.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any Loans to any of the parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security; i.e. Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company during the year.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed there under.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with appropriate authorities including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise , Value added tax ,cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us. no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, Value added tax or cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it were in arrears as at 31st March 2017 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Wealth Tax. Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess.

8. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders, as applicable, as at Balance sheet date.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not taken any term loans (to be applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained).

10. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in

accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Practice in India and according to the r

information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on

or by the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

11. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of Companies Act 2013.

12. In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the company.

13. According to the records being maintained by the Company and examined by us, there were no transactions with the related parties as stipulated u/s 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and wherever applicable, all the details have been appropriately disclosed in the Financial Statements as required under the applicable Accounting Standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into anv non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the company is not required to get registration under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For P. N. GANGULY & CO.

Chartered Accountants FRN: 302203E

(D. Khasnabis)

Partner

Place: Chennai Membership No. F055587

Date: August 13, 2018