Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹1.62
Prev. Close₹1.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹1.62
Day's Low₹1.62
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
8.46
8.46
8.46
8.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.31
2.35
2.38
2.42
Net Worth
10.77
10.81
10.84
10.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0.06
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-60.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
0
67.4
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
3.39
-12.63
12.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-60.07
Op profit growth
19.93
-14.77
89.67
-933.32
EBIT growth
23.76
-14.77
89.67
-11,885
Net profit growth
23.76
-14.77
89.67
-11,885
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Deba Prasad Biswas
Additional Director
Subrata Dasgupta
Additional Director
Subhas Banerjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eduexel Infotainment Ltd
Summary
Eduexel Infotainment Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company operates in the media business in India. It involves in the development of content for telecast on television; production of feature films; and distribution of telecast rights for films and serials. The company was formerly known as TGF Media Systems Limited and changed its name to Eduexel Infotainment Limited in June 2010. Eduexel Infotainment Limited is based in Chennai, India.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.