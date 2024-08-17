Summary

Eduexel Infotainment Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company operates in the media business in India. It involves in the development of content for telecast on television; production of feature films; and distribution of telecast rights for films and serials. The company was formerly known as TGF Media Systems Limited and changed its name to Eduexel Infotainment Limited in June 2010. Eduexel Infotainment Limited is based in Chennai, India.

Read More