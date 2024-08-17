iifl-logo-icon 1
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd Share Price

1.62
(-4.71%)
Jan 22, 2020|10:17:15 AM

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

1.62

Prev. Close

1.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

1.62

Day's Low

1.62

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd Corporate Action

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

8.46

8.46

8.46

8.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.31

2.35

2.38

2.42

Net Worth

10.77

10.81

10.84

10.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0.06

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-60.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.04

As % of sales

0

0

0

67.4

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

3.39

-12.63

12.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-60.07

Op profit growth

19.93

-14.77

89.67

-933.32

EBIT growth

23.76

-14.77

89.67

-11,885

Net profit growth

23.76

-14.77

89.67

-11,885

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eduexel Infotainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Deba Prasad Biswas

Additional Director

Subrata Dasgupta

Additional Director

Subhas Banerjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eduexel Infotainment Ltd

Summary

Eduexel Infotainment Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company operates in the media business in India. It involves in the development of content for telecast on television; production of feature films; and distribution of telecast rights for films and serials. The company was formerly known as TGF Media Systems Limited and changed its name to Eduexel Infotainment Limited in June 2010. Eduexel Infotainment Limited is based in Chennai, India.
