Eduexel Infotainment Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
8.46
8.46
8.46
8.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.31
2.35
2.38
2.42
Net Worth
10.77
10.81
10.84
10.88
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
13.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.77
10.81
10.84
24.19
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.76
10.8
10.84
24.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
64.4
Debtor Days
0
0
0
3,69,591.19
Other Current Assets
10.76
10.8
14.85
21.7
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-3.63
-51.08
Creditor Days
0
0
0
2,93,147.79
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.38
-10.84
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
10.77
10.81
10.85
24.19
