Eduexel Infotainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

8.46

8.46

8.46

8.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.31

2.35

2.38

2.42

Net Worth

10.77

10.81

10.84

10.88

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

13.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.77

10.81

10.84

24.19

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.76

10.8

10.84

24.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

64.4

Debtor Days

0

0

0

3,69,591.19

Other Current Assets

10.76

10.8

14.85

21.7

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-3.63

-51.08

Creditor Days

0

0

0

2,93,147.79

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.38

-10.84

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

10.77

10.81

10.85

24.19

