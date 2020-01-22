Eduexel Infotainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
3.39
-12.63
12.55
Other operating items
Operating
-0.06
3.35
-12.66
12.53
Capital expenditure
0
-0.19
0.32
-0.32
Free cash flow
-0.06
3.16
-12.34
12.21
Equity raised
4.69
4.76
4.83
4.87
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
-11.87
14.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.63
7.93
-19.38
31.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.