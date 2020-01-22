Eduexel Infotainment Ltd Management Discussions

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report on the Business of the Company as applicable and to the extent relevant is given below:

Industry Structure and Development

The Indian entertainment and media (E&M) industry has out-performed the Indian economy according to a recent report. The key factors that are driving the growth of this sector India are the favourable demographics, growing literacy, increasing affluence, development ot technology, government support and the growing interest in the Indian way of life.

Segment- Wise/ Product- Wise Performance

As the Company has only one line of business i.e. Entertainment business, segment- wise or product- wise performance is not applicable for the year 2017-18.

Risks and Concerns

Any Government policy intervention or any change in the Entertainment industry and unforeseen adverse market conditions are issues of the concern and may put pressure on the perfonnance of the Company.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

Your Company has an effective system of internal control supported by an internal audit svstem with proper and adequate system of internal check and controls to ensure safety and proper recording of all assets of the Company and their proper and authorised utilization. The statutory auditors and the audit committee review all financial statements and reviews the audit

findings.

Discussion of Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

The company has not produced any film during the year. It concentrated in the marketing of entertainment and educational content. Companys effort to raise fund for film production was not successful due uncertain and volatile money market. In the distribution sector maigin is being squeezed. A drastic reduction in the overhead has been implemented during the year and same effort will continue in future.

Material Development in Human Resources/ Industrial Relations front including number of people employed

The Company believes that the quality of its employees is the key to its success in the long run and is committed to provide necessary development in Human Resources. During the year there is no major development in human resources other than reduction in manpower and

overhead expenses.

Cautionary Statement

This report describing the Companys activities, projections about future estimates, assumptions with regard to government policies, etc. may contain "Forward Looking Statements" based on the information available with the company. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results may be different from those expressed or implied since the companys operations are affected by the many external and internal factors, which are beyond the control of the management. Hence the company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward-looking statements that may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.