eDynamics Solutions Ltd was incorporated in July 12, 2000. The company is involved in the business activities like import, export, buy and sell or otherwise deal in manufacture, buy , sell, exchange , market, distribute and all kinds including automobile parts, ball and rollerbearings, beverages, chemicals, glass materials, textile, ready made garments, timber products and any other materials and substances.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.