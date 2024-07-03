Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹3.22
Prev. Close₹3.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹3.22
Day's Low₹3.22
52 Week's High₹3.38
52 Week's Low₹1.14
Book Value₹13.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
25.55
25.55
25.55
25.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.92
9.93
10
10
Net Worth
35.47
35.48
35.55
35.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.86
2.51
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-65.53
-24.91
Raw materials
0
0
-0.67
-2.16
As % of sales
0
0
78.26
86.27
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.12
-0.15
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
0
0.04
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.13
-0.06
-1.05
0.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-65.53
-24.91
Op profit growth
-68.11
10.16
142.06
824.16
EBIT growth
-91.08
-1,923.03
-91.95
-9.46
Net profit growth
-89.37
-2,701.45
-91.23
-10.26
Non Executive Director
Anita Gupta
Whole-time Director
Vikas Saini
Independent Director
Bharat Gupta
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar
Company Secretary
Don Banthia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by eDynamics Solutions Ltd
Summary
eDynamics Solutions Ltd was incorporated in July 12, 2000. The company is involved in the business activities like import, export, buy and sell or otherwise deal in manufacture, buy , sell, exchange , market, distribute and all kinds including automobile parts, ball and rollerbearings, beverages, chemicals, glass materials, textile, ready made garments, timber products and any other materials and substances.
Read More
The eDynamics Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of eDynamics Solutions Ltd is ₹8.23 Cr. as of 05 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of eDynamics Solutions Ltd is 0 and 0.23 as of 05 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a eDynamics Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of eDynamics Solutions Ltd is ₹1.14 and ₹3.38 as of 05 Aug ‘24
eDynamics Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.87%, 3 Years at 107.58%, 1 Year at 116.11%, 6 Month at 57.07%, 3 Month at 37.02% and 1 Month at 9.90%.
