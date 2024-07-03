iifl-logo-icon 1
eDynamics Solutions Ltd Share Price

3.22
(-4.73%)
Aug 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.22
  • Day's High3.22
  • 52 Wk High3.38
  • Prev. Close3.38
  • Day's Low3.22
  • 52 Wk Low 1.14
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

eDynamics Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.22

Prev. Close

3.38

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

3.22

Day's Low

3.22

52 Week's High

3.38

52 Week's Low

1.14

Book Value

13.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

eDynamics Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2023

arrow

eDynamics Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

eDynamics Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:47 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 82.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

eDynamics Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

25.55

25.55

25.55

25.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.92

9.93

10

10

Net Worth

35.47

35.48

35.55

35.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.86

2.51

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-65.53

-24.91

Raw materials

0

0

-0.67

-2.16

As % of sales

0

0

78.26

86.27

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.12

-0.15

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

0

0.04

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.13

-0.06

-1.05

0.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-65.53

-24.91

Op profit growth

-68.11

10.16

142.06

824.16

EBIT growth

-91.08

-1,923.03

-91.95

-9.46

Net profit growth

-89.37

-2,701.45

-91.23

-10.26

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

eDynamics Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,012.5

121.033,46,167.04602.260.047,800.75145.96

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

847.5

58.4129,376.95165.410.39732.1367.87

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

897.05

294.8519,994.5116.760.16259.9565.65

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

503

127.9616,388.9234.790498.434.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

198.8

15.0615,705.85155.673.0910,301.5946.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT eDynamics Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Anita Gupta

Whole-time Director

Vikas Saini

Independent Director

Bharat Gupta

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar

Company Secretary

Don Banthia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by eDynamics Solutions Ltd

Summary

eDynamics Solutions Ltd was incorporated in July 12, 2000. The company is involved in the business activities like import, export, buy and sell or otherwise deal in manufacture, buy , sell, exchange , market, distribute and all kinds including automobile parts, ball and rollerbearings, beverages, chemicals, glass materials, textile, ready made garments, timber products and any other materials and substances.
Company FAQs

What is the eDynamics Solutions Ltd share price today?

The eDynamics Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of eDynamics Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of eDynamics Solutions Ltd is ₹8.23 Cr. as of 05 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of eDynamics Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of eDynamics Solutions Ltd is 0 and 0.23 as of 05 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of eDynamics Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a eDynamics Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of eDynamics Solutions Ltd is ₹1.14 and ₹3.38 as of 05 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of eDynamics Solutions Ltd?

eDynamics Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.87%, 3 Years at 107.58%, 1 Year at 116.11%, 6 Month at 57.07%, 3 Month at 37.02% and 1 Month at 9.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of eDynamics Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of eDynamics Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 17.61 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 82.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR eDynamics Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

