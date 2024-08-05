eDynamics Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
0
0.04
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.13
-0.06
-1.05
0.51
Other operating items
Operating
-0.14
-0.15
-1.06
0.51
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.14
-0.15
-1.06
0.51
Equity raised
19.85
20
19.99
22.07
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.7
3.42
3.32
5.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.41
23.26
22.25
27.81
