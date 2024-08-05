Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.86
2.51
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-65.53
-24.91
Raw materials
0
0
-0.67
-2.16
As % of sales
0
0
78.26
86.27
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.12
-0.15
-0.13
As % of sales
0
0
17.3
5.31
Other costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.2
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
24.08
11.21
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.18
-0.17
-0.07
OPM
0
0
-19.65
-2.79
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
-4.72
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.12
0.19
0.14
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
0
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
25.85
1.4
-5.84
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.07
0
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.07
0
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-89.37
-2,701.45
-91.23
-10.26
NPM
0
0
0.32
1.28
