eDynamics Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.22
(-4.73%)
Aug 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR eDynamics Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.86

2.51

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-65.53

-24.91

Raw materials

0

0

-0.67

-2.16

As % of sales

0

0

78.26

86.27

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.12

-0.15

-0.13

As % of sales

0

0

17.3

5.31

Other costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.2

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

24.08

11.21

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.18

-0.17

-0.07

OPM

0

0

-19.65

-2.79

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

-4.72

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.12

0.19

0.14

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

0

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

25.85

1.4

-5.84

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.07

0

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.07

0

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-89.37

-2,701.45

-91.23

-10.26

NPM

0

0

0.32

1.28

