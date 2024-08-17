iifl-logo-icon 1
EICL Ltd Company Summary

47.15
(-1.36%)
May 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

EICL Ltd Summary

English Indian Clays Ltd., a Company incorporated in India, was part of the erstwhile Thapar Group. The Company was incorporated in 1963 in technical & financial collaboration with English China Clays Ltd., U.K, the pioneer and the then world leader in Kaolin processing. This collaboration with ECC ceased in the year 1992. EICL has two key Divisions, viz., Clay & Starch Divisions. The Clay Division, having three manufacturing locations in Kerala, specialises in mining and processing of high end kaolins. The Starch Division has two manufacturing units, one located at Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, manufacturing Starch and its derivatives, and the other located at Puducherry exclusively specializing in the manufacture of value added Modified Starches for various Industrial applications. The Starch Division was started under the name of Bharat Starch Industries in the year 1937. It was subsequently taken over by English Indian Clays Ltd. in the year 2002. Both the Divisions of EICL have grown to be market leaders in their respective fields. This growth has been primarily driven by prudent investment in world class R&D facilities for research in Kaolins and Starches, enabling these businesses to be specialized solution providers for various applications spanning diverse Industries.

