EICL Ltd Share Price

47.15
(-1.36%)
May 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

EICL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

46.7

Prev. Close

47.8

Turnover(Lac.)

18.89

Day's High

49.5

Day's Low

46.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

31.55

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

237.05

P/E

87.31

EPS

0.54

Divi. Yield

4.24

EICL Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

EICL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

EICL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:25 AM
May-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.36%

Non-Promoter- 9.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 9.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EICL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.06

10.06

10.06

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

148.6

145.06

146.65

165.63

Net Worth

158.66

155.12

156.71

175.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

202.26

271.13

290.17

482.23

yoy growth (%)

-25.4

-6.55

-39.82

5

Raw materials

-76.78

-69.11

-65.39

-215.73

As % of sales

37.96

25.49

22.53

44.73

Employee costs

-37.82

-45.22

-45.34

-55.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.86

21.37

41.21

42.7

Depreciation

-8.67

-8.39

-8.92

-12

Tax paid

10.15

-7.69

-14.69

-13.37

Working capital

-14.8

-5.76

10.99

-0.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.4

-6.55

-39.82

5

Op profit growth

-103.55

-39.34

-13.97

-3.48

EBIT growth

-124.52

-43.98

-9.54

-2.85

Net profit growth

-179.83

-62.05

14.65

-1.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003

Gross Sales

141.85

Excise Duty

7.86

Net Sales

133.97

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.63

EICL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT EICL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Karan Thapar

Executive Director

S K Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shalini Chawla

Non Executive Director

Firdose Vandrevala

Director

Ritu Kishore Raizada

Independent Director

PULLUKOTTAYIL HABEL KURIAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EICL Ltd

Summary

English Indian Clays Ltd., a Company incorporated in India, was part of the erstwhile Thapar Group. The Company was incorporated in 1963 in technical & financial collaboration with English China Clays Ltd., U.K, the pioneer and the then world leader in Kaolin processing. This collaboration with ECC ceased in the year 1992. EICL has two key Divisions, viz., Clay & Starch Divisions. The Clay Division, having three manufacturing locations in Kerala, specialises in mining and processing of high end kaolins. The Starch Division has two manufacturing units, one located at Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, manufacturing Starch and its derivatives, and the other located at Puducherry exclusively specializing in the manufacture of value added Modified Starches for various Industrial applications. The Starch Division was started under the name of Bharat Starch Industries in the year 1937. It was subsequently taken over by English Indian Clays Ltd. in the year 2002. Both the Divisions of EICL have grown to be market leaders in their respective fields. This growth has been primarily driven by prudent investment in world class R&D facilities for research in Kaolins and Starches, enabling these businesses to be specialized solution providers for various applications spanning diverse Industries.
