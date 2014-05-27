iifl-logo-icon 1
EICL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.15
(-1.36%)
May 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.86

21.37

41.21

42.7

Depreciation

-8.67

-8.39

-8.92

-12

Tax paid

10.15

-7.69

-14.69

-13.37

Working capital

-14.8

-5.76

10.99

-0.99

Other operating items

Operating

-27.18

-0.47

28.57

16.32

Capital expenditure

-24.81

-103.29

-126.96

32.02

Free cash flow

-51.99

-103.76

-98.38

48.34

Equity raised

382.99

387.27

339.14

290.88

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

22.42

30.46

-67.11

2.32

Dividends paid

0

7.54

10.05

5.03

Net in cash

353.41

321.51

183.7

346.58

