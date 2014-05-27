EICL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.86
21.37
41.21
42.7
Depreciation
-8.67
-8.39
-8.92
-12
Tax paid
10.15
-7.69
-14.69
-13.37
Working capital
-14.8
-5.76
10.99
-0.99
Other operating items
Operating
-27.18
-0.47
28.57
16.32
Capital expenditure
-24.81
-103.29
-126.96
32.02
Free cash flow
-51.99
-103.76
-98.38
48.34
Equity raised
382.99
387.27
339.14
290.88
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
22.42
30.46
-67.11
2.32
Dividends paid
0
7.54
10.05
5.03
Net in cash
353.41
321.51
183.7
346.58
