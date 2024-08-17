EICL Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
141.85
Excise Duty
7.86
Net Sales
133.97
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.63
Total Income
134.61
Total Expenditure
112.5
PBIDT
22.12
Interest
8.82
PBDT
13.28
Depreciation
4.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.79
Deferred Tax
3.75
Reported Profit After Tax
3.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
30
Equity
3.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.5
PBDTM(%)
9.91
PATM(%)
2.95
No Record Found
