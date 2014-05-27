Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
202.26
271.13
290.17
482.23
yoy growth (%)
-25.4
-6.55
-39.82
5
Raw materials
-76.78
-69.11
-65.39
-215.73
As % of sales
37.96
25.49
22.53
44.73
Employee costs
-37.82
-45.22
-45.34
-55.89
As % of sales
18.7
16.68
15.62
11.59
Other costs
-88.84
-123.11
-123.9
-146.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.92
45.4
42.7
30.28
Operating profit
-1.19
33.68
55.52
64.54
OPM
-0.59
12.42
19.13
13.38
Depreciation
-8.67
-8.39
-8.92
-12
Interest expense
-7.15
-5.96
-7.6
-11.26
Other income
3.16
2.06
2.22
1.42
Profit before tax
-13.86
21.37
41.21
42.7
Taxes
10.15
-7.69
-14.69
-13.37
Tax rate
-73.23
-35.97
-35.65
-31.31
Minorities and other
0
-0.62
4.31
-0.92
Adj. profit
-3.71
13.06
30.83
28.4
Exceptional items
-5.63
-1.36
0
-1.51
Net profit
-9.34
11.7
30.83
26.89
yoy growth (%)
-179.83
-62.05
14.65
-1.8
NPM
-4.61
4.31
10.62
5.57
