EICL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.15
(-1.36%)
May 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

202.26

271.13

290.17

482.23

yoy growth (%)

-25.4

-6.55

-39.82

5

Raw materials

-76.78

-69.11

-65.39

-215.73

As % of sales

37.96

25.49

22.53

44.73

Employee costs

-37.82

-45.22

-45.34

-55.89

As % of sales

18.7

16.68

15.62

11.59

Other costs

-88.84

-123.11

-123.9

-146.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.92

45.4

42.7

30.28

Operating profit

-1.19

33.68

55.52

64.54

OPM

-0.59

12.42

19.13

13.38

Depreciation

-8.67

-8.39

-8.92

-12

Interest expense

-7.15

-5.96

-7.6

-11.26

Other income

3.16

2.06

2.22

1.42

Profit before tax

-13.86

21.37

41.21

42.7

Taxes

10.15

-7.69

-14.69

-13.37

Tax rate

-73.23

-35.97

-35.65

-31.31

Minorities and other

0

-0.62

4.31

-0.92

Adj. profit

-3.71

13.06

30.83

28.4

Exceptional items

-5.63

-1.36

0

-1.51

Net profit

-9.34

11.7

30.83

26.89

yoy growth (%)

-179.83

-62.05

14.65

-1.8

NPM

-4.61

4.31

10.62

5.57

