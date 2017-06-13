To the Members of EJECTA MARKETING LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of EJECTA MARKETING LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2019, and the statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, cash flow statement and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2019 and its profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) This report does not include report relating to internal financial controls as required u/s 143(3)(i) pursuant to Notification No. GSR 583(E) dated 13.06.2017 issued by MCA.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company.

For S. C. SWAIKA & CO.

(Chartered Accountants)

(Firms Registration No. 322137E)

S.C. Swaika

(Proprietor)

(Membership No. 053694)

PLACE:- KOLKATA

DATE:- 30th May, 2019

Annexure A

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of Companys Fixed Assets:

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) As explained to us fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. We have been informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The company does not have any immoveable property.

(ii) As explained to us, inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(iii) The Company not has granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties covered in the section 189 of The Company Act, 2013.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year covered, in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Company Act, 2013 or any other provisions and the rules framed there under.

(vi) As informed to us, maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act has not been prescribed by the Central Government, in respect of activities carried on by the company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us , in respect of statutory dues:

a) The company has generally been regularly in depositing undisputed statutory, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no outstanding statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and any other material statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) Based upon our audit procedure and the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with requisite approval mandated by section 197 read with schedule V of the Company Act, 2013.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(xiv) is not required.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

