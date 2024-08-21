SectorRetail
Open₹0.8
Prev. Close₹0.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹0.8
Day's Low₹0.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
14.58
14.58
14.58
14.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.92
0.92
0.7
0.7
Net Worth
15.5
15.5
15.28
15.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.81
0.09
3.36
5.18
yoy growth (%)
752.22
-97.15
-35.04
2,236.39
Raw materials
-0.61
-0.03
-3.36
-5.04
As % of sales
75.07
39.35
99.77
97.29
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.11
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.08
0.25
0.09
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.07
-0.02
-0.04
Working capital
1.42
1.01
-6.63
7.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
752.22
-97.15
-35.04
2,236.39
Op profit growth
-41.41
-23.3
19.77
-437.43
EBIT growth
-68.16
168.28
-33.29
111.34
Net profit growth
-68.16
209.74
-42.21
111.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
3.37
5.19
0.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.37
5.19
0.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.37
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ruhini Chakraborty
Non Executive Director
Aman Jain
Independent Director
Indrajeet Kumar Tiwary
Addtnl Independent Director
Krishna Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ejecta Marketing Ltd
Summary
Ejecta Marketing Limited (formerly known as Appu Marketing & Manufacturing Ltd) operates a chain of retail stores in the Kolkata and Howrah region of West Bengal. The company incorporated in February 19, 1983 is engaged in trading and distribution of different types of commodities and materials. The products are mainly supplied to retailers based at Kolkata and adjacent territories.The Company has four subsidiaries as on March 31,2015, namely AMM Textiles Limited, AMM Irons Limited, AMM Housing Limited and AMM Commercial Limited. All these four subsidiaries were incorporated in March 2014.The equity shares of the company are continues to be listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. & BSE Ltd., which has nationwide terminals. Further, the suspension of trading of equity shares of the Company in the BSE Ltd. was revoked w.e.f. November 21, 2016 by BSE Ltd. and same was informed vide their Notice No. 20161116-32 dated 16th November 2016. During the year 2016-17, the Securities Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai passed an Order dated 13 June 2016, instructing the BSE to look into the documents furnished by the Company and pass appropriate order. Further BSE Ltd. revoked the suspension w.e.f. November 21, 2016.
