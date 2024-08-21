iifl-logo-icon 1
Ejecta Marketing Ltd Share Price

0.8
(3.90%)
Dec 6, 2021|03:28:29 PM

Ejecta Marketing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

0.8

Prev. Close

0.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

0.8

Day's Low

0.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ejecta Marketing Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ejecta Marketing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ejecta Marketing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:43 PM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ejecta Marketing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

14.58

14.58

14.58

14.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.92

0.92

0.7

0.7

Net Worth

15.5

15.5

15.28

15.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.81

0.09

3.36

5.18

yoy growth (%)

752.22

-97.15

-35.04

2,236.39

Raw materials

-0.61

-0.03

-3.36

-5.04

As % of sales

75.07

39.35

99.77

97.29

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.11

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.08

0.25

0.09

0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.07

-0.02

-0.04

Working capital

1.42

1.01

-6.63

7.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

752.22

-97.15

-35.04

2,236.39

Op profit growth

-41.41

-23.3

19.77

-437.43

EBIT growth

-68.16

168.28

-33.29

111.34

Net profit growth

-68.16

209.74

-42.21

111.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

3.37

5.19

0.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.37

5.19

0.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.37

0

Ejecta Marketing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ejecta Marketing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ruhini Chakraborty

Non Executive Director

Aman Jain

Independent Director

Indrajeet Kumar Tiwary

Addtnl Independent Director

Krishna Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ejecta Marketing Ltd

Summary

Ejecta Marketing Limited (formerly known as Appu Marketing & Manufacturing Ltd) operates a chain of retail stores in the Kolkata and Howrah region of West Bengal. The company incorporated in February 19, 1983 is engaged in trading and distribution of different types of commodities and materials. The products are mainly supplied to retailers based at Kolkata and adjacent territories.The Company has four subsidiaries as on March 31,2015, namely AMM Textiles Limited, AMM Irons Limited, AMM Housing Limited and AMM Commercial Limited. All these four subsidiaries were incorporated in March 2014.The equity shares of the company are continues to be listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. & BSE Ltd., which has nationwide terminals. Further, the suspension of trading of equity shares of the Company in the BSE Ltd. was revoked w.e.f. November 21, 2016 by BSE Ltd. and same was informed vide their Notice No. 20161116-32 dated 16th November 2016. During the year 2016-17, the Securities Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai passed an Order dated 13 June 2016, instructing the BSE to look into the documents furnished by the Company and pass appropriate order. Further BSE Ltd. revoked the suspension w.e.f. November 21, 2016.
