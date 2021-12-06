iifl-logo-icon 1
Ejecta Marketing Ltd Balance Sheet

0.8
(3.90%)
Dec 6, 2021|03:28:29 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

14.58

14.58

14.58

14.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.92

0.92

0.7

0.7

Net Worth

15.5

15.5

15.28

15.28

Minority Interest

Debt

0.23

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.73

15.5

15.28

15.28

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.03

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.96

9.31

8.47

9.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.36

5.79

6.24

5.47

Inventories

0.3

0.24

0

0.04

Inventory Days

107.22

0

4.33

Sundry Debtors

3.01

2.67

1.43

3.95

Debtor Days

1,192.86

5,444.63

427.86

Other Current Assets

3.42

2.99

5.06

4.77

Sundry Creditors

-0.33

-0.05

0

-3.25

Creditor Days

22.33

0

352.04

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.06

-0.25

-0.03

Cash

0.29

0.37

0.57

0.07

Total Assets

15.73

15.5

15.28

15.26

