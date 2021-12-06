Ejecta Marketing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
14.58
14.58
14.58
14.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.92
0.92
0.7
0.7
Net Worth
15.5
15.5
15.28
15.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0.23
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.73
15.5
15.28
15.28
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.03
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.96
9.31
8.47
9.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.36
5.79
6.24
5.47
Inventories
0.3
0.24
0
0.04
Inventory Days
107.22
0
4.33
Sundry Debtors
3.01
2.67
1.43
3.95
Debtor Days
1,192.86
5,444.63
427.86
Other Current Assets
3.42
2.99
5.06
4.77
Sundry Creditors
-0.33
-0.05
0
-3.25
Creditor Days
22.33
0
352.04
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.06
-0.25
-0.03
Cash
0.29
0.37
0.57
0.07
Total Assets
15.73
15.5
15.28
15.26
