|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.04
2,236.39
Op profit growth
36.75
-494.1
EBIT growth
-62.28
139.25
Net profit growth
-75.61
154.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.2
-4.37
25.93
EBIT margin
1.54
2.65
25.93
Net profit margin
0.68
1.81
16.68
RoCE
0.34
0.9
RoNW
0.03
0.15
RoA
0.03
0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0.06
0.03
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.01
0.06
0.02
Book value per share
10.44
10.43
10.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
11,083.33
P/CEPS
10,307.22
P/B
63.73
EV/EBIDTA
7,015.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-55.72
-31.5
-35.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
459.28
202.62
Inventory days
10.29
5.27
Creditor days
-161.17
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
1.03
2.42
-6.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-99.77
-97.29
0
Employee costs
-3.42
-0.82
-7.43
Other costs
-6
-6.25
-66.63
