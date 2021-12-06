iifl-logo-icon 1
Ejecta Marketing Ltd Key Ratios

0.8
(3.90%)
Dec 6, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.04

2,236.39

Op profit growth

36.75

-494.1

EBIT growth

-62.28

139.25

Net profit growth

-75.61

154.71

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.2

-4.37

25.93

EBIT margin

1.54

2.65

25.93

Net profit margin

0.68

1.81

16.68

RoCE

0.34

0.9

RoNW

0.03

0.15

RoA

0.03

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0.06

0.03

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.01

0.06

0.02

Book value per share

10.44

10.43

10.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

11,083.33

P/CEPS

10,307.22

P/B

63.73

EV/EBIDTA

7,015.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-55.72

-31.5

-35.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

459.28

202.62

Inventory days

10.29

5.27

Creditor days

-161.17

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

1.03

2.42

-6.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-99.77

-97.29

0

Employee costs

-3.42

-0.82

-7.43

Other costs

-6

-6.25

-66.63

