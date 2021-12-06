iifl-logo-icon 1
Ejecta Marketing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.8
(3.90%)
Dec 6, 2021|03:28:29 PM

Ejecta Marketing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.08

0.25

0.09

0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.07

-0.02

-0.04

Working capital

1.42

1.01

-6.63

7.1

Other operating items

Operating

1.47

1.18

-6.56

7.19

Capital expenditure

0.02

0

0

0

Free cash flow

1.49

1.18

-6.56

7.19

Equity raised

1.56

1.37

1.28

1.09

Investing

0.84

-1.25

6.75

-7.92

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0.15

0

0

Net in cash

3.89

1.45

1.46

0.36

