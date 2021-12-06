Ejecta Marketing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.08
0.25
0.09
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.07
-0.02
-0.04
Working capital
1.42
1.01
-6.63
7.1
Other operating items
Operating
1.47
1.18
-6.56
7.19
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
0
0
Free cash flow
1.49
1.18
-6.56
7.19
Equity raised
1.56
1.37
1.28
1.09
Investing
0.84
-1.25
6.75
-7.92
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0.15
0
0
Net in cash
3.89
1.45
1.46
0.36
