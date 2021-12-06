Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.81
0.09
3.36
5.18
yoy growth (%)
752.22
-97.15
-35.04
2,236.39
Raw materials
-0.61
-0.03
-3.36
-5.04
As % of sales
75.07
39.35
99.77
97.29
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.11
-0.04
As % of sales
15.5
117.38
3.42
0.82
Other costs
-0.19
-0.15
-0.16
-0.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.19
158.14
4.76
6.2
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.2
-0.26
-0.22
OPM
-14.77
-214.88
-7.97
-4.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.2
0.45
0.36
0.36
Profit before tax
0.08
0.25
0.09
0.14
Taxes
-0.02
-0.07
-0.02
-0.04
Tax rate
-30.89
-30.9
-30.9
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.17
0.06
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.17
0.05
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-68.16
209.74
-42.21
111.34
NPM
6.76
181.19
1.66
1.87
