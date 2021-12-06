iifl-logo-icon 1
Ejecta Marketing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.8
(3.90%)
Dec 6, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.81

0.09

3.36

5.18

yoy growth (%)

752.22

-97.15

-35.04

2,236.39

Raw materials

-0.61

-0.03

-3.36

-5.04

As % of sales

75.07

39.35

99.77

97.29

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.11

-0.04

As % of sales

15.5

117.38

3.42

0.82

Other costs

-0.19

-0.15

-0.16

-0.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.19

158.14

4.76

6.2

Operating profit

-0.12

-0.2

-0.26

-0.22

OPM

-14.77

-214.88

-7.97

-4.32

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.2

0.45

0.36

0.36

Profit before tax

0.08

0.25

0.09

0.14

Taxes

-0.02

-0.07

-0.02

-0.04

Tax rate

-30.89

-30.9

-30.9

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.17

0.06

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.17

0.05

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-68.16

209.74

-42.21

111.34

NPM

6.76

181.19

1.66

1.87

