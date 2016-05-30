To the Members of

EMED.COM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Emed.com Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the CompaniesAct, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud orerror.

Auditors Responsibility

2. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

3. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under including the accounting standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report.

4. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

5. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsjudgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls.An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

7. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2015, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

8. As required bythe Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

9. As required by Section 143 (3) of theAct, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary forthe purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 oftheAct, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31,2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31,2016 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) oftheAct.

(F) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at March 31,2016 on its financial position in its financial statements.

(ii) The Company has long-term contracts as at March 31, 2016 for which there were no material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31,2016.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31,2016.

ForKPN D&Co

Chartered Accountants

(CA Nilesh Dhamecha)

Partner

M. No.143172

Place: Mumbai

Date:30.05.2016

Annexureto Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors to the members of EMED.COM

TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED fortheyearended31stMarch,2016,wereportthat:

(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification except the assets which were under the control of the previous bankers of the Company and are under the litigation.

(ii) (a) The inventory excluding stocks with third parties has been physically verified by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iii)(a) and (iii)(b) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across, nor have been informed of, any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73,74,75 and 76 of theAct and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under subsection of Section 148 of theAct for any of the products of the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of wealth tax and duty of custom which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us no amount required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund within the stipulated time in accordance with the provisions of the CompaniesAct, 1956 and the rules made there under.

(viii) There are no accumulated losses as at the end of the financial year and the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year ended on that date or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, as also on the basis of books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to bank during the year. Since there is no borrowing from the Financial institution nor any debentures have been issued by the Company, the question of commencing on whether the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues. The Company does not have any borrowings from any financial institution or debenture holders does not arise as at the balance sheet date, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the year.Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) The Company has not raised any term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

