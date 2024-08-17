iifl-logo-icon 1
Emed.com Technologies Ltd Share Price

2.35
(0.00%)
Nov 16, 2018|10:56:46 AM

Emed.com Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.35

Prev. Close

2.35

Turnover(Lac.)

3.4

Day's High

2.35

Day's Low

2.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Emed.com Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Emed.com Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Emed.com Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:34 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.83%

Non-Promoter- 13.39%

Institutions: 13.38%

Non-Institutions: 66.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Emed.com Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3.38

3.38

3.38

3.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.64

0.67

0.67

0.66

Net Worth

4.02

4.05

4.05

4.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.02

0.91

1

0.52

yoy growth (%)

-97.81

-8.57

89.95

0

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.87

-0.95

-0.52

As % of sales

95

95.57

95

100

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.03

0

0

-0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

0

0.01

-1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.81

-8.57

89.95

0

Op profit growth

1,601.97

-120.78

-109.07

1,132.08

EBIT growth

1,601.97

-120.78

-109.07

-52,906.3

Net profit growth

1,511.04

-122.73

-108.85

-1,75,379.82

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Emed.com Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Emed.com Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emed.com Technologies Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

