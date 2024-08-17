Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.35
Prev. Close₹2.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.4
Day's High₹2.35
Day's Low₹2.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.64
0.67
0.67
0.66
Net Worth
4.02
4.05
4.05
4.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.02
0.91
1
0.52
yoy growth (%)
-97.81
-8.57
89.95
0
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.87
-0.95
-0.52
As % of sales
95
95.57
95
100
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.03
0
0
-0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0
0.01
-1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.81
-8.57
89.95
0
Op profit growth
1,601.97
-120.78
-109.07
1,132.08
EBIT growth
1,601.97
-120.78
-109.07
-52,906.3
Net profit growth
1,511.04
-122.73
-108.85
-1,75,379.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
