iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emed.com Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

2.35
(0.00%)
Nov 16, 2018|10:56:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emed.com Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3.38

3.38

3.38

3.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.64

0.67

0.67

0.66

Net Worth

4.02

4.05

4.05

4.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Total Liabilities

4.27

4.3

4.3

4.29

Fixed Assets

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.38

3.39

3.41

3.41

Inventories

0.41

0.43

0.43

0.43

Inventory Days

7,482.5

171.66

156.95

298.13

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

3.7

3.7

3.7

3.7

Sundry Creditors

-0.56

-0.56

-0.52

-0.51

Creditor Days

10,220

223.56

189.8

353.6

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.18

-0.2

-0.21

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.01

0

Total Assets

4.29

4.31

4.32

4.31

Emed.com Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Emed.com Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.