Emed.com Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.64
0.67
0.67
0.66
Net Worth
4.02
4.05
4.05
4.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Total Liabilities
4.27
4.3
4.3
4.29
Fixed Assets
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.38
3.39
3.41
3.41
Inventories
0.41
0.43
0.43
0.43
Inventory Days
7,482.5
171.66
156.95
298.13
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
3.7
3.7
3.7
3.7
Sundry Creditors
-0.56
-0.56
-0.52
-0.51
Creditor Days
10,220
223.56
189.8
353.6
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.18
-0.2
-0.21
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.01
0
Total Assets
4.29
4.31
4.32
4.31
