Emed.com Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.03
0
0
-0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0
0.01
-1
Other operating items
Operating
0.1
0
0.01
-1.1
Capital expenditure
0
0
-8.1
-0.01
Free cash flow
0.1
0
-8.08
-1.12
Equity raised
1.34
1.34
1.32
1.77
Investing
0
0
0
-0.08
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.45
1.34
-6.76
0.57
