|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.02
0.91
1
0.52
yoy growth (%)
-97.81
-8.57
89.95
0
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.87
-0.95
-0.52
As % of sales
95
95.57
95
100
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.32
0.14
0.6
Other costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
167.73
4.3
3.94
18.65
Operating profit
-0.03
0
0
-0.1
OPM
-162.73
-0.2
0.92
-19.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.03
0
0
-0.1
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
0
0
-0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
0
0
-0.1
yoy growth (%)
1,511.04
-122.73
-108.85
-1,75,379.82
NPM
-164.84
-0.22
0.9
-19.31
