iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emed.com Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.35
(0.00%)
Nov 16, 2018|10:56:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emed.com Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.02

0.91

1

0.52

yoy growth (%)

-97.81

-8.57

89.95

0

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.87

-0.95

-0.52

As % of sales

95

95.57

95

100

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0.32

0.14

0.6

Other costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

167.73

4.3

3.94

18.65

Operating profit

-0.03

0

0

-0.1

OPM

-162.73

-0.2

0.92

-19.25

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.03

0

0

-0.1

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

0

0

-0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.03

0

0

-0.1

yoy growth (%)

1,511.04

-122.73

-108.85

-1,75,379.82

NPM

-164.84

-0.22

0.9

-19.31

Emed.com Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Emed.com Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.