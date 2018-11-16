Emed.com Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

We submit herewith the Management discussion and analysis report on the business of the Company as applicable to the extent relevant.

INDUSTRYOUTLOOK

The hospital software and Telemedicine software is being developed in our country, to meet specific requirements of local hospitals. Non-availability of specialists in town and village has given room for networking of the rural hospitals to specialty hospitals in cities. Growth of hospitals and diagnostic centers all over the country has also responsible for the development of software in Hospital Operations, Quality Validation, Emergency Care, etc.

The main business of the company is consultancy of Hospitals, Hospital equipments, diagnostic centers, Medical Insurance, Personal accident policy and other Insurance etc.

OPPORTUNITY

The Company diversified as manufacturers, buyers & sellers, importers, exporters, distributors, agents or otherwise deal as Wholesalers or Retailers or Marketers of Medical Equipments, Apparatus, Drugs, Medical, Surgical, Diagnostic equipments, Disposables, Vaccines etc. During the year the company has not been able to reach its target of generating business. Threats to be faced by our company are same as of the threats faced by other small companies of this industry.

DISSCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable accounting standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The details of the financial performance of the Company are appearing in the Balance Sheet, Profit & LossAccounts and otherfinancial statements forming part of this annual report.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

The Company regards its human resources as amongst its most valuable assets and proactively reviews policies and processes by creating a work environment that encourages initiative, provides challenges and opportunities and recognizes the performance and potential of its employees attracting and retaining the best manpower available by providing high degree of motivation. Your Company believes in trust, transparency & teamwork to improve employees productivity at all levels

By Order of the Board

For EMED.COM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Sd /-

Parth Kanabar

Chairman

DIN No.: 06683130

Date:

Place: Hyderabad