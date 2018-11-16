Dear Shareholders,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting their 27th Annual Report on the business and operations together with theAudited Statement ofAccounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2016.

1. FINANCIALRESULTS:

The Financial results are briefly indicated below:

Particulars Year Ended 2015-16 2014-15 Total Income Rs. 2.00 Rs.91.43 Total Expenditure Rs. 3.04 Rs.91.64 Profit/Loss before Taxation (Rs.1.04) (Rs.0.20) Profit/Loss after Taxation (Rs.1.04) (Rs.0.20) Profit/Loss brought forward ... — Transfer from General Reserve ... — Balance carried to Balance Sheet ... ...

2. REVIEW OF OPERATION:

The Company has incurred loss of Rs. 1.04 lacs financial year. Since there were no business activities during the year, the Company has incurred cash loss. However, Your Directors are exploring various new opportunities and expect to achieve better performance in the future taking maximum efforts to control the costs and optimize the results in the coming years.

3. DIVIDEND:

During the year under review, owing to the accumulated losses, the Directors do not recommend any dividend.

4. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

5. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosure required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended up to date is not applicable since your Company has no such employees.

6. DIRECTORS:

Mr. Parth Kanabar who retire by rotation being eligible offers themselves for re-appointment at the ensuingAnnual General meeting.

Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the CompaniesAct, 2013 and clause 49 of the ListingAgreement.

7. SUBSIDIARIES:

Since the Company has no subsidiaries, provision of Section 129(3) of the CompaniesAct, 2013 is not applicable.

8. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments

The Company has not given any loans or guarantees or made any investments covered under the provisions of section 186 of the CompaniesAct, 2013.

9. Number of Meetings

The Board has met 5 (Five) times during the financial year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the CompaniesAct, 2013.

10. Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 4 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of itsAudit, Appointment & Remuneration Committees.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibilities Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

a) that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

b) that the Directors has selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year review.

c) that the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities, and,

d) The Directors had prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016 on a going concern basis.

e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. RELATEDPARTYTRANSACTIONS:

There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large. Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure VI in FormAOC-2and the same forms part of this report.

13. CONSERVATIONOFENERGYANDTECHNOLOGYABSORPTION:

Since the Company is not manufacturing activity as like a unit provision of Section 134(3)(m) of the CompanyAct, 2013, read with the Rule 3 of Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is not applicable. (Annexure -I)

16. INTERNALAUDITOR:

The Company has internal financial controls set out in the accounting system and Head of the Department controls all the financial and accounting decisions in the capacity as InternalAuditor.

17. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Audit Committee is consisting of Mr. Vaibhav Kulkarni- Chairman, Mr. Parth Kanabar and Mr. Vikas Lathi as members of theAudit Committee.

18. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE (Previously SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTOR GRIEVANCE COMMITTEE):

Stakeholders Relationship Committee is consisting of Mr. Vaibhav Kulkarni- Chairman, Mr. Parth Kanabar and Mr. Vikas Lathi as the members of the stakeholders relationship committee.

19. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprised of Mr. Vaibhav Kulkarni -Chairman, Mr. Parth Kanabar and Mr. Vikas Lathi as members.

20. EXTRACTOFANNUALRETURN:

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as Annexure II.

21.SECRETARIALAUDIT REPORT:

As required under section 204 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under the Company has appointed M/s. DSM & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No.27695) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial Year 2015-16. The Secretarial Audit Report forms partoftheAnnual report asAnnexure-III to the Boards Report.

Comments on SecretarialAudit Report:

1) The Company could not find the eligible candidate for the post of Company Secretary and same Company is in process of searching an eligible candidate.

2) The Company is in the process of appointing the InternalAuditor in the forthcoming Board

3) The Company has not appointed Chief Financial Officer as Key Managerial Personnel as required under Section 203 of the CompaniesAct, 2013.

22. STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Companys shares are listed on the following Stock Exchanges:

BSE Limited (Scrip Code:524588)

23. SIGNIFICANTAND MATERIAL ORDERS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

24. IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has formulated and adopted risk assessment and minimization framework which has been adopted by the Board. The Company has framed a risk management policy and testing in accordance with the laid down policy which is being carried out periodically. The Senior Management has been having regular Meetings for reassessing the risk environment and necessary steps are being taken to effectively mitigate the identified risks. The Board considers risk management to be a key business discipline designed to balance risk and reward and to protect he Group against uncertainties that could threaten the achievement of business objectives.

25 .CORPORATE GOVERNANCEAND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONANDANALYSIS REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 15 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms an integral part of this Report are set as separate Annexure, together with the Certificate from theAuditors of the Company.

MANAGEMENTDISCUSSIONANDANALYSIS REPORT-Annexure IV

26. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICYANDVIGIL MECHANISM:

Your Company recognizes the value of transparency and accountability in its administrative and management practices. The Company promotes the ethical behavior in all its business activities. The Company has adopted the Whistle blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism in view to provide a mechanism for the Directors and employees of the Company to approach Audit Committee of the Company to report existing/probable violations of laws, rules, regulations or unethical conduct.

27. OTHER LAWS:

During the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal)Act 2013.

27. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors wish to express their sincere appreciation to all the Employees for their contribution and thanks to our valued clients, Bankers and shareholders for their continued support

By Order of the Board

For EMED.COM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Sd/-

Parth Kanabar

Chairman

DIN No.: 06683130

Registered Office:

8-2-87-89, 4th Floor, Left Hand Side,

Srinivas Plaza, Srinagar Colony,

Main Road, Hyderabad - 500 082

CIN:L85110AP1989PLC009748

Date: 12th August, 2016

ANNEXURES TO DIRECTORS REPORT

Annexure - I

1. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO.

Since the Company is not manufacturing activity as like a unit provision of Section 134(3)(m) of the Company Act, 2013, read with the Rule 3 of Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is not applicable.

2. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo Nil

3. Earning-FOB value of Exports Nil

4. Outgo-CIF Value of Imports Nil

By Order of the Board

For EMED.COM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Sd/- Parth Kanabar

Chairman

DIN No.: 06683130

Registered Office:

8-2-87-89, 4th Floor, Left Hand Side,

Srinivas Plaza, Srinagar Colony,

Main Road, Hyderabad - 500 082

CIN: L85110AP1989PLC009748

Date: 12th August, 2016