TO

THE MEMBERS OF

EMPORIS PROJECTS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Emporis Projects Limited, ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, and the statement of Profit and loss and Cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2014;

ii) in the case of the statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date;

iii) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

8. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet and the statement of Profit and loss Account, dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet and the statement of Profit and loss Account, comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Act, and

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Act,

f) Since the Central Government has not issued any notification as to the rate at which the cess is to be paid under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 nor has it issued any Rules under the said section, prescribing the manner in which such cess is to be paid, no cess is due and payable by the Company

For D. P. AGARWAL & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 100068W SD/- (D. P. AGARWAL) Place: Ahmedabad Proprietor Date: 30. 05. 2014 M. No. 035500

ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 4 and 5 of our report of even date on the accounts for the year ended March 31,2014 of Emporis Projects Limited

i. FIXED ASSETS

(a) The Company is generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) Assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, there is regular programme of verification which, in our opinion is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company has not disposed off substantial part of fixed assets during the year.

ii. INVENTORIES

(a) Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) The company has maintained proper records of Inventories and no material discrepancy noticed on physical verification.

iii. LOANS AND ADVANCES

The company has neither taken nor granted any loans or advances in nature of loans to parties covered under register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

iv. INTERNAL CONTROL

There is and adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control except as stated above.

v. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES AS PER REGISTER OF CONTRACTS UNDER SECTION 301 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 1956

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no transaction with related parties in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 aggregating the value of rupees five lakhs or more in respect of any party during the year.

vi. DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted deposits from the public to which the provisions of Section 58A and 58AA of the companies (Acceptance of deposit) Rules; 1975 apply.

vii. INTERNAL AUDIT SYSTEM

The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

viii COST RECORDS

As informed to us, The Company is not required to maintain cost records under section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956.

ix. STATUTORY DUES

(a) No undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) At the end of the financial year there were no dues of Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Excise duty and Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

x. SICK INDUSTRY

The Company has a accumulated losses of Rs. 1046070/- as at March 31, 2014. Further, the Company does not have cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year covered by the audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xi. DUES TO FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

The Company has not taken any financial facilities from any financial institute, bank or debenture holder during the year.

xii. SECURED LOANS AND ADVACES GRANTED

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no loans and advances have been granted by the Company on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

xii. CHIT FUND, NIDHI OR MUTUAL BENEFIT COMPANY

In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 4 (xiii) of the Companies (Auditor Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.

xiv. INVESTMENT COMPANY

The Company has maintained proper records of transactions and contracts in respect of investments in shares, debentures and other securities and those timely entries have been made therein. The Shares, debentures and other securities have been held by the Company in its own name except to the exemption granted under Section 49(4) of the Companies Act, 1956.

xv. GUARANTEES GIVEN BY COMPANY

The Company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by other from banks or financial institutions. There is no guarantee given by the Company to third party.

xvi. TERM LOANS

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any term loan during the year, hence no question of reporting arise to that extent.

xvii. SOURCE OF FUNDS AND ITS APPLICATION

According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment. No long-term funds have been used to finance short-term assets except permanent working capital.

xviii. PREFERENTIAL ISSUE

We are informed that the company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

xix. DEBENTURES

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company had not issued debenture. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xix) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.

xx. PUBLIC ISSUE

During the year, company had not raised any money by public issues.

xxi. FRAUD

Based upon our audit procedures performed and on the information and explanations given by the management we are of the opinion that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.