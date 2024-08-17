SectorFinance
Open₹1.36
Prev. Close₹1.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.36
Day's Low₹1.34
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹83.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.22
P/E136
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
31.05
31.05
31.05
58.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
228.38
228.3
228.25
77.35
Net Worth
259.43
259.35
259.3
136.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
12.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Dhiresh Uttamchand Munver
Whole-time Director
Anant Vasant Keer
Additional Director
Reshma Rajesh Malagavakar
Director
Chintan Dilipkumar Shah
Additional Director
Manoj Chandrakant Nerurkar
Additional Director
Siddhant Dayanand Bhalerao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Emporis Projects Ltd
Summary
Emporis Projects Limited was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in the infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company was formerly known as Nilchem Capital Limited and changed its name to Emporis Projects Limited in July 2010. Emporis Projects Limited is based in Ahmedabad, India.
