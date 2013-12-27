iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emporis Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

1.36
(0.00%)
Dec 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emporis Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

31.05

31.05

31.05

58.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

228.38

228.3

228.25

77.35

Net Worth

259.43

259.35

259.3

136.1

Minority Interest

Debt

50.13

50.47

41.51

0.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

309.56

309.82

300.81

136.59

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.06

0.04

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.1

5.45

84.8

54.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

306.39

304.31

215.9

81.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

8.7

8.35

10.07

7.2

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

306.58

317.08

219.41

80.91

Sundry Creditors

-8.8

-21.06

-13.56

-6.12

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.06

-0.01

0

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.07

0

Total Assets

309.56

309.83

300.81

136.59

Emporis Projects Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Emporis Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.