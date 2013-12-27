Emporis Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
31.05
31.05
31.05
58.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
228.38
228.3
228.25
77.35
Net Worth
259.43
259.35
259.3
136.1
Minority Interest
Debt
50.13
50.47
41.51
0.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
309.56
309.82
300.81
136.59
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.06
0.04
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.1
5.45
84.8
54.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
306.39
304.31
215.9
81.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
8.7
8.35
10.07
7.2
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
306.58
317.08
219.41
80.91
Sundry Creditors
-8.8
-21.06
-13.56
-6.12
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.06
-0.01
0
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.07
0
Total Assets
309.56
309.83
300.81
136.59
