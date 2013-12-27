Emporis Projects Ltd Management Discussions

COMPANYS POSITION:

The operation of the company during majority of the year was mainly centered in Finance Business and Share Trading. The company was dealing in acquiring, selling, subscribing, transferring, holding, disposing, and otherwise dealing and investing in shares, securities, movables, etc.

The Company, being into finance and investment activity, the impact of movement of stock markets affects its volatility. Indias inflation rates remain at an all -time high despite various economic and other measures been taken by the Government and RBI from time to time to curb the same.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREAT

The Indian money market is "a market for short-term and Long term funds with maturity ranging from overnight to one year and includes financial instruments that are deemed to be close substitutes of money It is diversified and has evolved through many stages, from the conventional platform of treasury bills and call money to commercial paper, certificates of deposit, repos, FRAs and IRS more recently.

The Indian money market consists of diverse sub-markets, each dealing in a particular type of short-term credit. The money market fulfills the borrowing and investment requirements of providers and users of short-term funds, and balances the demand for and supply of short-term funds by providing an equilibrium mechanism.

In 2013, equity markets remained tame due to slowing economy, bonds lost value as interest rates rose and physical assets such as real estate and gold also started feeling the effect of economic slowdown.

OUTLOOK:

A significant portion of the Companys income arises from investment and trading operation, which are largely dependent on the conditions of the stock market. The stock market activity depends largely upon the economic growth momentum and a combination of several factors like inflation, domestic saving, surging portfolio investments into India etc. the unusual developments in the global economy indicate heightened uncertainties and new challenges for the emerging market economies like India.

The growth in the sector is very good and Management expects better results in forth coming year. The Company is exploring various options to improve margins of the Company, by having tight control on expenses & exploring various business activities

RISK & CONCERNS

Many developing countries including India have reaped handsome rewards from surging capital inflows in recent years. This is widely regarded as a very welcome phenomenon, raising levels of investment and encouraging economic growth. But surging capital inflows can also be something of a double-edged sword, inflicting rather less welcome and destabilizing side effects, including a tendency for the local currency to gain in value, undermining the competitiveness of export industries, and potentially giving rise to inflation. Capital inflows result in a buildup of foreign exchange reserves. As these reserves are used to buy domestic currency, the domestic monetary base expands without a corresponding increase in production: too much money begins to chase too few goods and services.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has implemented a comprehensive system of internal controls and risk management systems for achieving operational efficiency, optimal utilization of resources, credible financial reporting and compliance with local laws. These controls are regularly reviewed by both internal and external agencies for its efficiency and effectiveness. Management information and reporting system for key operational activities form part of overall control mechanism.

The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with its size or operations and the nature of the business. These controls ensure efficient use and protection of Companys financial and non-financial resources. Regular internal audit and checks ensure that responsibilities are executed effectively.

HUMAN RELATIONS

The Company recognizes that its success is deeply embedded in the success of its human capital. During 2013-2014, the Company continued to strengthen its HR processes in line with its objective of creating an inspired workforce. The employee engagement initiatives included placing greater emphasis on learning and development, launching leadership development program, introducing internal communication, providing opportunities to staff to seek inspirational roles through internal job postings, streamlining the Performance Management System, making the compensation structure more competitive and streamlining the performance-link rewards and incentives.

The Company believes that learning is an ongoing process. Towards this end, the Company has built a training infrastructure which seeks to upgrade skill levels across grades and functions through a combination of in-house and external program. Human resources have always been most valuable assets for the Company.

COMPLIANCES

The Compliance function of the Company is responsible for independently ensuring that operating and business units comply with regulatory and internal guidelines. The Compliance Department of the Company is continued to play a pivotal role in ensuring implementation of compliance functions in accordance with the directives issued by regulators, the Companys Board of Directors and the Companys Compliance Policy. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the performance of the Compliance Department and the status of compliance with regulatory/internal guidelines on a periodic basis.

New Instructions/Guidelines issued by the regulatory authorities were disseminated across the Company to ensure that the business and functional units operate within the boundaries set by regulators and that compliance risks are suitably monitored and mitigated in course of their activities and processes.

The Company has complied with all requirements of regulatory authorities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements under "Management Discussion & Analysis" describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Although the expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results could materially differ from those expressed or implied, since the Companys operations are influenced by many external and internal factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.