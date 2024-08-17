Encore Software Ltd Summary

Encore Software Ltd, the Bangalore based company is engaged in the business of software development. The company earns by licensing several of its technologies to prestigious OEM clients world-wide. Its DSP Based Modem and Speech Coding technology is the primary revenue earner for it and the company is also developing/developed various technologies like Media Control Gateway Protocol (MGCP), H.323 Compliant Protocal etc. for various foreign clients. The company was originally promoted as Amity Agro Product Ltd. by Ravi Kumar Neeladri and Raja Reddy as a private limited company in Jul 1992. And subsequently it was converted into public limited company in Dec 1994. The company was originally started to manufacture Spice Oils and Oleoresins through Steam distillation and solvent extraction technology at a capacity of 1800 tpa at Surampally in Andhra Pradesh. To part finance this project it tapped the primary market to the tune of Rs.290 lacs.In the year 1998-99, the company dropped the project of setting up a facility to manufacture Spice Oils and Oleoresins and diversified to software Development. In line with its business the company changed its name to Encore Software Ltd. on Aug 1999 and got a fresh COI. In the same year i.e Oct 1999 M/s Success Apparels Pvt. Ltd has negotiated a deal with the original promoters of the company to acquire a substantial stake in the company. Later through open offer given by Vinay L Deshpande and Associates acquired 700000 shares thus leading to change of Management of the company.In 1999-2000, Ncore Technology Pvt. Ltd, a company promoted by Vinay L Deshpande was amalgamated with Encore Software.The company has developed SIMPUTER(the low cost computer designed by the company in association with the Indian Institute of Science) in 2001-02 and this innovative product has been launched in 2002-03.The development of Simputer has been widely appreciated world over. The company has been awarded the First ever Dewang Mehta Award for Innovation in Information Technology,by the Government of India in August 2002.