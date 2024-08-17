iifl-logo-icon 1
Encore Software Ltd Share Price

7.1
(4.41%)
Aug 11, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Encore Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

7.1

Prev. Close

6.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.1

Day's Low

7.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-66.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Encore Software Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Encore Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Encore Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:26 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.11%

Non-Promoter- 1.24%

Institutions: 1.23%

Non-Institutions: 97.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Encore Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.49

6.49

6.49

6.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-43.04

-39.71

-36.63

-34.19

Net Worth

-36.55

-33.22

-30.14

-27.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.07

-2.43

-1.49

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.05

0.12

1.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

126.18

-87.81

-9.32

EBIT growth

-126.02

-74.46

-356.06

Net profit growth

26.22

63.1

-40.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

2.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

2.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.07

Other Income

1.23

1.05

0.51

0.83

0

Encore Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Encore Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Vinay L Deshpande

Director

Chhanda Deshpande

Independent Director

U Divakaran

Director

A A Kalaya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Encore Software Ltd

Summary

Encore Software Ltd, the Bangalore based company is engaged in the business of software development. The company earns by licensing several of its technologies to prestigious OEM clients world-wide. Its DSP Based Modem and Speech Coding technology is the primary revenue earner for it and the company is also developing/developed various technologies like Media Control Gateway Protocol (MGCP), H.323 Compliant Protocal etc. for various foreign clients. The company was originally promoted as Amity Agro Product Ltd. by Ravi Kumar Neeladri and Raja Reddy as a private limited company in Jul 1992. And subsequently it was converted into public limited company in Dec 1994. The company was originally started to manufacture Spice Oils and Oleoresins through Steam distillation and solvent extraction technology at a capacity of 1800 tpa at Surampally in Andhra Pradesh. To part finance this project it tapped the primary market to the tune of Rs.290 lacs.In the year 1998-99, the company dropped the project of setting up a facility to manufacture Spice Oils and Oleoresins and diversified to software Development. In line with its business the company changed its name to Encore Software Ltd. on Aug 1999 and got a fresh COI. In the same year i.e Oct 1999 M/s Success Apparels Pvt. Ltd has negotiated a deal with the original promoters of the company to acquire a substantial stake in the company. Later through open offer given by Vinay L Deshpande and Associates acquired 700000 shares thus leading
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.