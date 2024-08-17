SectorIT - Software
Open₹7.1
Prev. Close₹6.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.1
Day's Low₹7.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-66.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6.49
6.49
6.49
6.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-43.04
-39.71
-36.63
-34.19
Net Worth
-36.55
-33.22
-30.14
-27.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.07
-2.43
-1.49
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.05
0.12
1.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
126.18
-87.81
-9.32
EBIT growth
-126.02
-74.46
-356.06
Net profit growth
26.22
63.1
-40.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
2.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
2.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.07
Other Income
1.23
1.05
0.51
0.83
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Vinay L Deshpande
Director
Chhanda Deshpande
Independent Director
U Divakaran
Director
A A Kalaya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Encore Software Ltd
Summary
Encore Software Ltd, the Bangalore based company is engaged in the business of software development. The company earns by licensing several of its technologies to prestigious OEM clients world-wide. Its DSP Based Modem and Speech Coding technology is the primary revenue earner for it and the company is also developing/developed various technologies like Media Control Gateway Protocol (MGCP), H.323 Compliant Protocal etc. for various foreign clients. The company was originally promoted as Amity Agro Product Ltd. by Ravi Kumar Neeladri and Raja Reddy as a private limited company in Jul 1992. And subsequently it was converted into public limited company in Dec 1994. The company was originally started to manufacture Spice Oils and Oleoresins through Steam distillation and solvent extraction technology at a capacity of 1800 tpa at Surampally in Andhra Pradesh. To part finance this project it tapped the primary market to the tune of Rs.290 lacs.In the year 1998-99, the company dropped the project of setting up a facility to manufacture Spice Oils and Oleoresins and diversified to software Development. In line with its business the company changed its name to Encore Software Ltd. on Aug 1999 and got a fresh COI. In the same year i.e Oct 1999 M/s Success Apparels Pvt. Ltd has negotiated a deal with the original promoters of the company to acquire a substantial stake in the company. Later through open offer given by Vinay L Deshpande and Associates acquired 700000 shares thus leading
Read More
