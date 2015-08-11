iifl-logo-icon 1
Encore Software Ltd Key Ratios

7.1
(4.41%)
Aug 11, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-41.65

-0.04

Op profit growth

126.18

-103.6

-36.3

-13.11

EBIT growth

-47.13

-67.74

38.63

-11.34

Net profit growth

38.43

151.85

-53.25

10.08

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

44.58

40.83

EBIT margin

0

0

100.71

42.38

Net profit margin

0

0

-30.69

-38.31

RoCE

-15.75

-24.22

-60.97

-37.77

RoNW

2.26

1.77

0.73

1.61

RoA

24.59

14.43

4.64

8.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4

-2.89

-1.16

-2.49

Book value per share

-46.23

-42.23

-39.33

-39.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.35

P/B

-0.14

EV/EBIDTA

11.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-802.02

130.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

4.5

36.35

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-991.23

-2,242.06

-102.96

-76.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.13

-0.29

-1.01

-0.8

Net debt / equity

-0.91

-0.89

-0.85

-0.68

Net debt / op. profit

-312.3

-629.1

20.2

10.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-46.4

-50.36

Other costs

0

0

-9

-8.79

