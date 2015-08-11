Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-41.65
-0.04
Op profit growth
126.18
-103.6
-36.3
-13.11
EBIT growth
-47.13
-67.74
38.63
-11.34
Net profit growth
38.43
151.85
-53.25
10.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
44.58
40.83
EBIT margin
0
0
100.71
42.38
Net profit margin
0
0
-30.69
-38.31
RoCE
-15.75
-24.22
-60.97
-37.77
RoNW
2.26
1.77
0.73
1.61
RoA
24.59
14.43
4.64
8.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4
-2.89
-1.16
-2.49
Book value per share
-46.23
-42.23
-39.33
-39.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.35
P/B
-0.14
EV/EBIDTA
11.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-802.02
130.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
4.5
36.35
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-991.23
-2,242.06
-102.96
-76.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.13
-0.29
-1.01
-0.8
Net debt / equity
-0.91
-0.89
-0.85
-0.68
Net debt / op. profit
-312.3
-629.1
20.2
10.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-46.4
-50.36
Other costs
0
0
-9
-8.79
