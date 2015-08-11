Encore Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6.49
6.49
6.49
6.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-43.04
-39.71
-36.63
-34.19
Net Worth
-36.55
-33.22
-30.14
-27.7
Minority Interest
Debt
30.94
27.61
24.59
21.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-5.61
-5.61
-5.55
-5.79
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-5.64
-5.63
-5.57
-5.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.24
-0.24
-0.24
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.42
-5.41
-5.35
-5.6
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-5.62
-5.61
-5.55
-5.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.