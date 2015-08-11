iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Encore Software Ltd Balance Sheet

7.1
(4.41%)
Aug 11, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Encore Software Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.49

6.49

6.49

6.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-43.04

-39.71

-36.63

-34.19

Net Worth

-36.55

-33.22

-30.14

-27.7

Minority Interest

Debt

30.94

27.61

24.59

21.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-5.61

-5.61

-5.55

-5.79

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-5.64

-5.63

-5.57

-5.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.24

-0.24

-0.24

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.42

-5.41

-5.35

-5.6

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-5.62

-5.61

-5.55

-5.8

Encore Software Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Encore Software Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.